GTN Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500170 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GTNIND ISIN Code: INE537A01013
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 14.05 -0.25
(-1.75%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

13.90
NSE LIVE 13:20 | 12 Mar 14.40 0.10
(0.70%)
OPEN

13.65

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

13.65
About GTN Industries Ltd.

GTN Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1962, GTN Textiles was taken over by the present promoters in 1966. The flagship of the GTN Patodia group, GTN Textiles (GTNTL) has several unique distinctions. It was the first company to export cotton yarn from India to Japan and Italy. In 1992, it exported virtually its entire production, although it is not an EOU. The installed capacity of its plant at Alwaye, Kerala, has be...> More

GTN Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

GTN Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 83.14 69.95 18.86
Other Income 1.31 0.73 79.45
Total Income 84.45 70.68 19.48
Total Expenses 77.9 65.6 18.75
Operating Profit 6.55 5.08 28.94
Net Profit -1.45 -1.7 14.71
Equity Capital 17.55 17.55 -
GTN Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65
Zenith Exports 47.00 5.15 25.38
Prag Bosimi Syn. 3.35 4.69 24.92
GTN Industries 14.05 -1.75 24.64
Tirupati Foam 54.05 -2.88 23.84
Ashnoor Textile 22.00 -2.65 23.65
LN Industries 2.19 0.00 22.27
GTN Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.34
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.26
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 23.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.21
GTN Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.08% -7.69% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -37.14% -23.20% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month -20.17% -20.44% 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month -18.55% -16.28% 4.86% 4.21%
1 Year -16.37% -12.20% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year 47.89% 44.00% 16.56% 18.23%

GTN Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.90
15.00
Week Low/High 13.80
16.00
Month Low/High 13.80
24.00
YEAR Low/High 13.80
26.00
All TIME Low/High 6.05
210.00

