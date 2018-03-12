GTN Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500170
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GTNIND
|ISIN Code: INE537A01013
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|14.05
|
-0.25
(-1.75%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
13.90
|NSE LIVE 13:20 | 12 Mar
|14.40
|
0.10
(0.70%)
|
OPEN
13.65
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
13.65
About GTN Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1962, GTN Textiles was taken over by the present promoters in 1966. The flagship of the GTN Patodia group, GTN Textiles (GTNTL) has several unique distinctions. It was the first company to export cotton yarn from India to Japan and Italy. In 1992, it exported virtually its entire production, although it is not an EOU. The installed capacity of its plant at Alwaye, Kerala, has be...> More
GTN Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
GTN Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|83.14
|69.95
|18.86
|Other Income
|1.31
|0.73
|79.45
|Total Income
|84.45
|70.68
|19.48
|Total Expenses
|77.9
|65.6
|18.75
|Operating Profit
|6.55
|5.08
|28.94
|Net Profit
|-1.45
|-1.7
|14.71
|Equity Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|-
GTN Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric
|29.90
|-1.97
|25.65
|Zenith Exports
|47.00
|5.15
|25.38
|Prag Bosimi Syn.
|3.35
|4.69
|24.92
|GTN Industries
|14.05
|-1.75
|24.64
|Tirupati Foam
|54.05
|-2.88
|23.84
|Ashnoor Textile
|22.00
|-2.65
|23.65
|LN Industries
|2.19
|0.00
|22.27
GTN Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GTN Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.08%
|-7.69%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-37.14%
|-23.20%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-20.17%
|-20.44%
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-18.55%
|-16.28%
|4.86%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-16.37%
|-12.20%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|47.89%
|44.00%
|16.56%
|18.23%
GTN Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.90
|
|15.00
|Week Low/High
|13.80
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.80
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.80
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.05
|
|210.00
