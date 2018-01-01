JUST IN
Gufic BioSciences Ltd.

BSE: 509079 Sector: Health care
NSE: GUFICBIO ISIN Code: INE742B01025
BSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar 108.15 -1.00
(-0.92%)
OPEN

109.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

103.55
NSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 107.35 -1.50
(-1.38%)
OPEN

110.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

103.00
About Gufic BioSciences Ltd.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd

Gufic Biosciences (GBL) is a result of a reverse merger of itself with Central Finance. The promoters of GBL took over Central Finance at Rs 40-42 per share and then got GBL listed on BSE. The Choksi and Gandhi family, the promoters of GBL, have a long-standing presence in the pharma industry. In 1960, the family set up a joint venture company called Lyka Labs. In 1976, they decided to part way...> More

Gufic BioSciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   837
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.72
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gufic BioSciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 88.42 64.83 36.39
Other Income 0.64 0.15 326.67
Total Income 89.06 64.98 37.06
Total Expenses 76.49 58.16 31.52
Operating Profit 12.57 6.83 84.04
Net Profit 5.84 3.13 86.58
Equity Capital 7.74 7.74 -
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hester Bios 1611.05 -0.69 1371.00
Aarti Drugs 533.90 -4.92 1273.89
TTK Healthcare 1194.45 -0.20 928.09
Gufic BioScience 108.15 -0.92 837.08
Amrutanjan Healt 551.70 -1.41 805.48
DIL 3321.45 0.00 760.61
Medicamen Biotec 667.00 0.92 759.05
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.73
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.39
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.78
Indian Public 20.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.78
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.68% -9.37% 0.27% -0.82%
1 Month -15.80% -14.73% -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month 5.20% 13.00% 1.83% 1.04%
6 Month 54.61% 54.91% 5.22% 4.41%
1 Year 89.07% 82.88% 16.90% 16.20%
3 Year 672.50% 669.53% 16.96% 18.46%

Gufic BioSciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 103.55
110.00
Week Low/High 103.55
119.00
Month Low/High 103.55
132.00
YEAR Low/High 54.15
144.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
144.00

