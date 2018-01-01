Gufic BioSciences Ltd.
|BSE: 509079
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GUFICBIO
|ISIN Code: INE742B01025
|BSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar
|108.15
|
-1.00
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
109.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
103.55
|NSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar
|107.35
|
-1.50
(-1.38%)
|
OPEN
110.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
103.00
About Gufic BioSciences Ltd.
Gufic Biosciences (GBL) is a result of a reverse merger of itself with Central Finance. The promoters of GBL took over Central Finance at Rs 40-42 per share and then got GBL listed on BSE. The Choksi and Gandhi family, the promoters of GBL, have a long-standing presence in the pharma industry. In 1960, the family set up a joint venture company called Lyka Labs. In 1976, they decided to part way...> More
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|837
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|48.72
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|18.61
News
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of The Date Of The Board Meeting Of The Company And The Closure Of Trading Window
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31 2017
-
Gufic Biosciences Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
-
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|88.42
|64.83
|36.39
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.15
|326.67
|Total Income
|89.06
|64.98
|37.06
|Total Expenses
|76.49
|58.16
|31.52
|Operating Profit
|12.57
|6.83
|84.04
|Net Profit
|5.84
|3.13
|86.58
|Equity Capital
|7.74
|7.74
|-
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hester Bios
|1611.05
|-0.69
|1371.00
|Aarti Drugs
|533.90
|-4.92
|1273.89
|TTK Healthcare
|1194.45
|-0.20
|928.09
|Gufic BioScience
|108.15
|-0.92
|837.08
|Amrutanjan Healt
|551.70
|-1.41
|805.48
|DIL
|3321.45
|0.00
|760.61
|Medicamen Biotec
|667.00
|0.92
|759.05
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.68%
|-9.37%
|0.27%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-15.80%
|-14.73%
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|5.20%
|13.00%
|1.83%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|54.61%
|54.91%
|5.22%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|89.07%
|82.88%
|16.90%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|672.50%
|669.53%
|16.96%
|18.46%
Gufic BioSciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|103.55
|
|110.00
|Week Low/High
|103.55
|
|119.00
|Month Low/High
|103.55
|
|132.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.15
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|144.00
