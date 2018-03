Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd is the single largest producer of Caustic Soda in India. The company is a multi-product company manufacturing 26 products. The company manufactures sodium cyanide, sodium ferrocyanide, chloromethanes, hydrochloric acid, caustic potash, potassium carbonate, phosphoric acid (85%) and hydrogen peroxide. The company has two units located at Vadodara (Baroda) and Dahe...> More