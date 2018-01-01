JUST IN
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

BSE: 524226 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GAEL ISIN Code: INE036B01022
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 254.10 4.65
(1.86%)
OPEN

252.00

 HIGH

255.80

 LOW

248.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 254.90 4.60
(1.84%)
OPEN

253.00

 HIGH

256.95

 LOW

248.25
About Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

Gujarat Ambuja Exports (GAEL) incorporated in August 1991 and was promoted by Vijaykumar Gupta is engaged in the manufacture of refined castor oil, hydrated castor oil and hydrogenated castor oil. These products have extensive usage in industries manufacturing detergents, lubricants and chemicals. The promoters also have interests in Ambuja Agro, Gujarat Ambuja Soya Products, Ambuja Flour Mills, e...> More

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,913
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.64
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 76.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1013.4 867.61 16.8
Other Income 7.16 3.43 108.75
Total Income 1020.56 871.04 17.17
Total Expenses 906 793.26 14.21
Operating Profit 114.56 77.78 47.29
Net Profit 63.2 45.36 39.33
Equity Capital 22.93 27.67 -
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Ambuja Exp 254.10 1.86 2913.26
Agro Tech Foods. 625.95 0.38 1525.44
AVT Natural Prod 38.45 1.05 585.59
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 564.63
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.94
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.42
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 25.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.18
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.06% -6.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.03% 5.20% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 41.05% 32.18% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 80.92% 101.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 150.47% 147.60% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 582.15% 562.08% 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 248.25
255.80
Week Low/High 243.90
275.00
Month Low/High 229.00
285.00
YEAR Low/High 100.00
285.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
285.00

