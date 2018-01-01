Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

Gujarat Ambuja Exports (GAEL) incorporated in August 1991 and was promoted by Vijaykumar Gupta is engaged in the manufacture of refined castor oil, hydrated castor oil and hydrogenated castor oil. These products have extensive usage in industries manufacturing detergents, lubricants and chemicals. The promoters also have interests in Ambuja Agro, Gujarat Ambuja Soya Products, Ambuja Flour Mills, e...> More