Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 524226
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GAEL
|ISIN Code: INE036B01022
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
254.10
|
4.65
(1.86%)
|
OPEN
252.00
|
HIGH
255.80
|
LOW
248.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
254.90
|
4.60
(1.84%)
|
OPEN
253.00
|
HIGH
256.95
|
LOW
248.25
About Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
Gujarat Ambuja Exports (GAEL) incorporated in August 1991 and was promoted by Vijaykumar Gupta is engaged in the manufacture of refined castor oil, hydrated castor oil and hydrogenated castor oil. These products have extensive usage in industries manufacturing detergents, lubricants and chemicals. The promoters also have interests in Ambuja Agro, Gujarat Ambuja Soya Products, Ambuja Flour Mills, e...
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1013.4
|867.61
|16.8
|Other Income
|7.16
|3.43
|108.75
|Total Income
|1020.56
|871.04
|17.17
|Total Expenses
|906
|793.26
|14.21
|Operating Profit
|114.56
|77.78
|47.29
|Net Profit
|63.2
|45.36
|39.33
|Equity Capital
|22.93
|27.67
| -
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.06%
|-6.41%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.03%
|5.20%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|41.05%
|32.18%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|80.92%
|101.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|150.47%
|147.60%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|582.15%
|562.08%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|248.25
|
|255.80
|Week Low/High
|243.90
|
|275.00
|Month Low/High
|229.00
|
|285.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.00
|
|285.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|285.00
