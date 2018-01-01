JUST IN
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522217 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GUJAPOLLO ISIN Code: INE826C01016
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 211.95 -3.65
(-1.69%)
OPEN

214.75

 HIGH

218.00

 LOW

211.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 211.65 -2.35
(-1.10%)
OPEN

219.50

 HIGH

219.50

 LOW

211.40
OPEN 214.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 215.60
VOLUME 2708
52-Week high 307.95
52-Week low 137.10
P/E 21.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 268
Buy Price 211.95
Buy Qty 284.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

Promoted by Apollo Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Industrial & Investment Corporation (GIIC), a state financial institutional, Gujarat Apollo Equipments commenced production in 1987. It established a plant to manufacture road construction and maintenance machinery such as bitumen asphalt paver finishers and drum mix plants, in technical collaboration with Barber Greene Company, US. In Jul.'92,...> More

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   268
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 198.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.38 12.44 79.9
Other Income 3.04 3.45 -11.88
Total Income 25.42 15.88 60.08
Total Expenses 23.58 13.78 71.12
Operating Profit 1.84 2.1 -12.38
Net Profit -0.17 0.65 -126.15
Equity Capital 12.66 13.66 -
> More on Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Panasonic Carbon 598.70 1.89 287.38
Artson Engg. 77.05 -0.58 284.31
United Drilling 265.00 1.94 271.09
Guj Apollo Inds 211.95 -1.69 268.33
Eimco Elecon(I) 440.35 -0.82 254.08
DE Nora India 449.05 -0.72 238.45
Pitti Lamination 86.10 -0.69 232.30
> More on Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.85
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.89
> More on Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.59% -7.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.71% -7.58% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.96% -10.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.10% -17.47% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.58% 49.10% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 61.79% 58.54% 17.24% 19.02%

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 211.00
218.00
Week Low/High 207.05
238.00
Month Low/High 207.05
238.00
YEAR Low/High 137.10
308.00
All TIME Low/High 6.67
308.00

