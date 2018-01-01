You are here » Home
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522217
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GUJAPOLLO
|ISIN Code: INE826C01016
|
BSE
15:59 | 12 Mar
|
211.95
|
-3.65
(-1.69%)
|
OPEN
214.75
|
HIGH
218.00
|
LOW
211.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
211.65
|
-2.35
(-1.10%)
|
OPEN
219.50
|
HIGH
219.50
|
LOW
211.40
About Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd
Promoted by Apollo Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Industrial & Investment Corporation (GIIC), a state financial institutional, Gujarat Apollo Equipments commenced production in 1987. It established a plant to manufacture road construction and maintenance machinery such as bitumen asphalt paver finishers and drum mix plants, in technical collaboration with Barber Greene Company, US.
In Jul.'92,
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.38
|12.44
|79.9
|Other Income
|3.04
|3.45
|-11.88
|Total Income
|25.42
|15.88
|60.08
|Total Expenses
|23.58
|13.78
|71.12
|Operating Profit
|1.84
|2.1
|-12.38
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|0.65
|-126.15
|Equity Capital
|12.66
|13.66
| -
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.59%
|-7.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.71%
|-7.58%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.96%
|-10.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.10%
|-17.47%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.58%
|49.10%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|61.79%
|58.54%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|211.00
|
|218.00
|Week Low/High
|207.05
|
|238.00
|Month Low/High
|207.05
|
|238.00
|YEAR Low/High
|137.10
|
|308.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.67
|
|308.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Apollo Industries: