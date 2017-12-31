You are here » Home
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd.
|BSE: 505712
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE705G01021
|
BSE
LIVE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
271.00
|
-1.60
(-0.59%)
|
OPEN
278.00
|
HIGH
278.00
|
LOW
270.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|278.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|272.60
|VOLUME
|338
|52-Week high
|382.00
|52-Week low
|218.10
|P/E
|8.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|270.10
|Buy Qty
|2500.00
|Sell Price
|277.95
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|278.00
|CLOSE
|272.60
|VOLUME
|338
|52-Week high
|382.00
|52-Week low
|218.10
|P/E
|8.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|270.10
|Buy Qty
|2500.00
|Sell Price
|277.95
|Sell Qty
|9.00
About Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd.
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd
Gujarat Automotive Gears (AGL) manufactures transmission gears to cater to the needs of the automobile industry, particularly for HCVs, Ambassadors and Jeeps with an installed capacity of 800 tpa. It also makes steering pins and clutch shafts (gear-box items) for tractors. Currently, it is an OE supplier only for the tractor division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.21
|8.35
|-13.65
|Other Income
|1.2
|0.41
|192.68
|Total Income
|8.42
|8.76
|-3.88
|Total Expenses
|5.74
|6.3
|-8.89
|Operating Profit
|2.68
|2.47
|8.5
|Net Profit
|1.55
|1.41
|9.93
|Equity Capital
|0.35
|0.35
| -
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.87%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-14.78%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-15.88%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-10.63%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|20.07%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|15.12%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.45%
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|270.00
|
|278.00
|Week Low/High
|270.00
|
|301.00
|Month Low/High
|270.00
|
|323.00
|YEAR Low/High
|218.10
|
|382.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|415.00
