Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd.

BSE: 505712 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE705G01021
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 271.00 -1.60
(-0.59%)
OPEN

278.00

 HIGH

278.00

 LOW

270.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd.

Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd

Gujarat Automotive Gears (AGL) manufactures transmission gears to cater to the needs of the automobile industry, particularly for HCVs, Ambassadors and Jeeps with an installed capacity of 800 tpa. It also makes steering pins and clutch shafts (gear-box items) for tractors. Currently, it is an OE supplier only for the tractor division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The company has applied to Telc...> More

Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.71
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 200.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.21 8.35 -13.65
Other Income 1.2 0.41 192.68
Total Income 8.42 8.76 -3.88
Total Expenses 5.74 6.3 -8.89
Operating Profit 2.68 2.47 8.5
Net Profit 1.55 1.41 9.93
Equity Capital 0.35 0.35 -
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Autolite (I) 65.00 -4.41 72.67
Frontier Springs 181.75 6.16 71.61
RACL Geartech 65.30 1.40 64.84
Guj. Automotive 271.00 -0.59 47.42
Remsons Inds. 82.00 -4.98 46.82
Swaraj Automot. 125.90 0.00 30.22
Duncan Engg. 72.00 0.00 26.64
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.41
Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.87% NA 0.05% -0.83%
1 Month -14.78% NA -1.57% -0.79%
3 Month -15.88% NA 1.61% 1.04%
6 Month -10.63% NA 4.99% 4.40%
1 Year 20.07% NA 16.64% 16.19%
3 Year 15.12% NA 16.70% 18.45%

Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 270.00
278.00
Week Low/High 270.00
301.00
Month Low/High 270.00
323.00
YEAR Low/High 218.10
382.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
415.00

