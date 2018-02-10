Gujarat Borosil Ltd.
|BSE: 523768
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GUJBOROSIL
|ISIN Code: INE059C01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|102.90
|
4.60
(4.68%)
|
OPEN
102.00
|
HIGH
103.20
|
LOW
98.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Borosil Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Borosil Ltd.
Gujarat Borosil(GBL)[ Formerly Gujarat Window Glass], promoted by Borosil Glass Works an active player in flat glass industry. GBL incorporated as Gujarat Window Glass in Dec.'88, Gujarat Borosil (GBL) got its present name in May '92. The company was promoted by Borosil Glass Works. B L Kheruka is the chairman. GBL has a subsidiary, Swapan Properties, an investment company. In Jan.'93, GBL ...> More
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|702
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|67.70
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.05
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 10 2018 - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
-
-
Board Meeting On February 10 2018 - For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.78
|45.02
|17.24
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.25
|192
|Total Income
|53.52
|45.26
|18.25
|Total Expenses
|42.02
|33.84
|24.17
|Operating Profit
|11.5
|11.42
|0.7
|Net Profit
|2.24
|2.99
|-25.08
|Equity Capital
|34.1
|34.1
|-
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Borosil Glass
|884.80
|0.35
|2043.89
|Empire Inds.
|1971.10
|-0.12
|1182.66
|Hind.Natl.Glass
|103.15
|-2.13
|923.71
|Guj. Borosil
|102.90
|4.68
|701.78
|Saint-Gob. Sekur
|58.35
|1.13
|531.63
|Viaan Industries
|37.00
|0.82
|399.97
|Haldyn Glass
|39.15
|1.69
|210.63
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.61%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|20.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|360.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|98.45
|
|103.20
|Week Low/High
|93.60
|
|108.00
|Month Low/High
|93.60
|
|120.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.00
|
|175.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|175.00
