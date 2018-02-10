Gujarat Borosil Ltd

Gujarat Borosil(GBL)[ Formerly Gujarat Window Glass], promoted by Borosil Glass Works an active player in flat glass industry. GBL incorporated as Gujarat Window Glass in Dec.'88, Gujarat Borosil (GBL) got its present name in May '92. The company was promoted by Borosil Glass Works. B L Kheruka is the chairman. GBL has a subsidiary, Swapan Properties, an investment company. In Jan.'93, GBL ...> More