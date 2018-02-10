JUST IN
Gujarat Borosil Ltd.

BSE: 523768 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GUJBOROSIL ISIN Code: INE059C01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 102.90 4.60
(4.68%)
OPEN

102.00

 HIGH

103.20

 LOW

98.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Borosil Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Borosil Ltd.

Gujarat Borosil Ltd

Gujarat Borosil(GBL)[ Formerly Gujarat Window Glass], promoted by Borosil Glass Works an active player in flat glass industry. GBL incorporated as Gujarat Window Glass in Dec.'88, Gujarat Borosil (GBL) got its present name in May '92. The company was promoted by Borosil Glass Works. B L Kheruka is the chairman. GBL has a subsidiary, Swapan Properties, an investment company. In Jan.'93, GBL ...> More

Gujarat Borosil Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   702
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.70
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Borosil Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.78 45.02 17.24
Other Income 0.73 0.25 192
Total Income 53.52 45.26 18.25
Total Expenses 42.02 33.84 24.17
Operating Profit 11.5 11.42 0.7
Net Profit 2.24 2.99 -25.08
Equity Capital 34.1 34.1 -
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Borosil Glass 884.80 0.35 2043.89
Empire Inds. 1971.10 -0.12 1182.66
Hind.Natl.Glass 103.15 -2.13 923.71
Guj. Borosil 102.90 4.68 701.78
Saint-Gob. Sekur 58.35 1.13 531.63
Viaan Industries 37.00 0.82 399.97
Haldyn Glass 39.15 1.69 210.63
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.95
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.50
Gujarat Borosil Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.72% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.61% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 20.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 360.40% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Borosil Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 98.45
103.20
Week Low/High 93.60
108.00
Month Low/High 93.60
120.00
YEAR Low/High 76.00
175.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
175.00

