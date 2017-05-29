You are here » Home
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506457
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE462C01010
|
BSE
LIVE
10:49 | 19 Jun
|
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.32
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|1.37
|52-Week low
|0.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.32
|Sell Qty
|1667.00
|OPEN
|1.37
|CLOSE
|1.32
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|1.37
|52-Week low
|0.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.32
|Sell Qty
|1667.00
About Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd.
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd
Established in late 70s, Gujarat Carbon Industries belongs to the house of Goenkas. Earlier known as Consolidated Petro Tech Industries, its name changed to the present one in Apr.'94.
The company manufactures carbon black and methyl ethyl ketone. Carbon black is a key item in the manufacture of tyres. Methyl ethyl ketone is a solvent used in the paint industry.
The company proposes to disp...> More
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|117.46%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|69.14%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.42%
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.37
|
|1.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.37
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.37
|YEAR Low/High
|0.60
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|110.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Carbon & Industries: