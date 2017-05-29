JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506457 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE462C01010
BSE LIVE 10:49 | 19 Jun Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.37
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.32
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 1.37
52-Week low 0.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.32
Sell Qty 1667.00
OPEN 1.37
CLOSE 1.32
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 1.37
52-Week low 0.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.32
Sell Qty 1667.00

About Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd

Established in late 70s, Gujarat Carbon Industries belongs to the house of Goenkas. Earlier known as Consolidated Petro Tech Industries, its name changed to the present one in Apr.'94. The company manufactures carbon black and methyl ethyl ketone. Carbon black is a key item in the manufacture of tyres. Methyl ethyl ketone is a solvent used in the paint industry. The company proposes to disp...> More

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -8.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 2.89 -98.27
Operating Profit -0.05 -2.89 98.27
Net Profit -0.09 -2.9 96.9
Equity Capital 12.38 12.38 -
> More on Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35
Shri Aster Silic 1.28 -4.48 3.01
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90
Guj. Carbon Inds 1.37 3.79 1.70
Gujchem Distill 101.25 -3.57 1.62
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
> More on Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.55
> More on Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.81%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 1.02%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.38%
1 Year 117.46% NA 16.66% 16.16%
3 Year 69.14% NA 16.72% 18.42%

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.37
1.37
Week Low/High 0.00
1.37
Month Low/High 0.00
1.37
YEAR Low/High 0.60
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
110.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gujarat Carbon & Industries: