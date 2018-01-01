JUST IN
Gujarat Containers Ltd.

BSE: 513507 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276I01011
BSE LIVE 11:44 | 07 Mar 13.75 -0.49
(-3.44%)
OPEN

13.75

 HIGH

13.75

 LOW

13.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Containers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Containers Ltd.

Gujarat Containers Ltd

Gujarat Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Containers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.69 12.01 38.97
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 16.74 12.01 39.38
Total Expenses 15.73 11.1 41.71
Operating Profit 1 0.91 9.89
Net Profit 0.24 0.16 50
Equity Capital 5.65 5.65 -
Gujarat Containers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
Kuwer Inds. 7.64 4.95 6.94
Pithampur Poly 13.55 -3.01 6.60
Yashraj Contain. 3.00 4.17 5.10
Gujarat Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.74
Gujarat Containers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -8.15% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 13.64% NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.05%

Gujarat Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.75
13.75
Week Low/High 13.75
14.00
Month Low/High 13.75
16.00
YEAR Low/High 10.84
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
30.00

