Gujarat Containers Ltd.
|BSE: 513507
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276I01011
|BSE LIVE 11:44 | 07 Mar
|13.75
|
-0.49
(-3.44%)
|
OPEN
13.75
|
HIGH
13.75
|
LOW
13.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Containers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Containers Ltd.
Gujarat Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.85
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Saturday 10Th February 2018 Inter
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Gujarat Containers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.69
|12.01
|38.97
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|16.74
|12.01
|39.38
|Total Expenses
|15.73
|11.1
|41.71
|Operating Profit
|1
|0.91
|9.89
|Net Profit
|0.24
|0.16
|50
|Equity Capital
|5.65
|5.65
|-
Gujarat Containers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Neo Corp Intern
|2.76
|-3.50
|10.49
|KCCL Plastic
|1.87
|-4.59
|9.85
|Duropack
|17.05
|-4.75
|8.99
|Guj. Containers
|13.75
|-3.44
|7.77
|Kuwer Inds.
|7.64
|4.95
|6.94
|Pithampur Poly
|13.55
|-3.01
|6.60
|Yashraj Contain.
|3.00
|4.17
|5.10
Gujarat Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Containers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-8.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|13.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
Gujarat Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.75
|
|13.75
|Week Low/High
|13.75
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|13.75
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.84
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|30.00
