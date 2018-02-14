You are here » Home
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526965
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE372D01019
|
BSE
12:59 | 12 Mar
|
45.00
|
-0.60
(-1.32%)
|
OPEN
45.00
|
HIGH
45.00
|
LOW
45.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd (GCIL) is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and are eco-friendly.
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd was established in the year 1984. Mr. Ashok Chhajer, Chairman & Managing Director of the GCIL who has strong vision and commitmen...> More
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|36.78
|23.68
|55.32
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.24
|-91.67
|Total Income
|36.81
|23.93
|53.82
|Total Expenses
|34.43
|22.26
|54.67
|Operating Profit
|2.37
|1.66
|42.77
|Net Profit
|0.47
|0.29
|62.07
|Equity Capital
|4.89
|4.89
| -
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|7.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.00
|
|45.00
|Week Low/High
|44.25
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|44.25
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.10
|
|73.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|73.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Craft Industries: