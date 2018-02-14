JUST IN
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526965 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE372D01019
BSE 12:59 | 12 Mar 45.00 -0.60
(-1.32%)
OPEN

45.00

 HIGH

45.00

 LOW

45.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd (GCIL) is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and are eco-friendly. Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd was established in the year 1984. Mr. Ashok Chhajer, Chairman & Managing Director of the GCIL who has strong vision and commitmen...

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 36.78 23.68 55.32
Other Income 0.02 0.24 -91.67
Total Income 36.81 23.93 53.82
Total Expenses 34.43 22.26 54.67
Operating Profit 2.37 1.66 42.77
Net Profit 0.47 0.29 62.07
Equity Capital 4.89 4.89 -
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tirupati Foam 54.05 -2.88 23.84
Ashnoor Textile 22.00 -2.65 23.65
LN Industries 2.19 0.00 22.27
Guj. Craft Inds 45.00 -1.32 22.00
Birla Cotsyn 0.08 0.00 21.49
Suryaamba Spinni 70.45 -5.94 20.64
Sky Inds. 46.75 5.17 20.52
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.90
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.88% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 7.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.00
45.00
Week Low/High 44.25
49.00
Month Low/High 44.25
56.00
YEAR Low/High 21.10
73.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
73.00

