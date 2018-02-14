Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd (GCIL) is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and are eco-friendly. Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd was established in the year 1984. Mr. Ashok Chhajer, Chairman & Managing Director of the GCIL who has strong vision and commitmen...> More