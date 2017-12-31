You are here » Home
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511441
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE034B01019
BSE
LIVE
10:15 | 12 Mar
15.00
-0.35
(-2.28%)
OPEN
15.00
HIGH
15.00
LOW
15.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.35
|VOLUME
|14
|52-Week high
|29.80
|52-Week low
|14.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|71.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in 1993, Gujarat Credit Corporation is engaged in financial services. The company decided to actively utilise its strength by generating income by way of leasing and dealing in shares. It has started investment activities both in the primary and secondary markets and these have made handsome contributions to the profits of the company. It purchased all the equity shares of GCCL Housin...> More
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.12%
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.60%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.07%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.46%
|4.64%
|1 Year
|-1.32%
|NA
|17.16%
|16.45%
|3 Year
|-14.29%
|NA
|17.23%
|18.72%
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.00
|Week Low/High
|15.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.00
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.65
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|225.00
