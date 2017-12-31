JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511441 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE034B01019
BSE LIVE 10:15 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.35
(-2.28%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.35
VOLUME 14
52-Week high 29.80
52-Week low 14.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.00
Sell Qty 71.00
OPEN 15.00
CLOSE 15.35
VOLUME 14
52-Week high 29.80
52-Week low 14.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.00
Sell Qty 71.00

About Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1993, Gujarat Credit Corporation is engaged in financial services. The company decided to actively utilise its strength by generating income by way of leasing and dealing in shares. It has started investment activities both in the primary and secondary markets and these have made handsome contributions to the profits of the company. It purchased all the equity shares of GCCL Housin...> More

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 0.1 -
Total Expenses 0.1 0.08 25
Operating Profit -0.09 0.02 -550
Net Profit -0.1 0.01 -1100
Equity Capital 8.5 8.5 -
> More on Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Real Touch Fin 29.95 38.01
Sainik Finance 34.75 3.12 37.81
Kailash Auto Fin 0.64 -1.54 37.57
Guj. Credit Corp 15.00 -2.28 37.50
TCFC Finance 35.00 -1.41 36.68
Chokhani Sec. 76.40 0.00 35.91
Saumya Cons 51.95 4.95 35.90
> More on Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.38
> More on Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.12% NA 0.50% -0.60%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month NA NA 2.07% 1.27%
6 Month NA NA 5.46% 4.64%
1 Year -1.32% NA 17.16% 16.45%
3 Year -14.29% NA 17.23% 18.72%

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.00
Week Low/High 15.00
17.00
Month Low/High 15.00
21.00
YEAR Low/High 14.65
30.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
225.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gujarat Credit Corporation: