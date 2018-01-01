JUST IN
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500173 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GUJFLUORO ISIN Code: INE538A01037
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 771.20 -8.95
(-1.15%)
OPEN

779.35

 HIGH

780.70

 LOW

768.25
NSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 771.50 -9.90
(-1.27%)
OPEN

790.00

 HIGH

790.00

 LOW

765.60
OPEN 779.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 780.15
VOLUME 523
52-Week high 959.00
52-Week low 523.35
P/E 28.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,475
Buy Price 767.70
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 771.20
Sell Qty 2.00
About Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is an India-based company and is a part of Inox group of companies. The company is the largest manufacturer of refrigerant gases used in air conditioners, refrigerators and cooling plants. The company operated in two segments, namely chemicals and power. Chemicals comprise of chlorofluorocarbons, hydro fluorocarbons, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine, chloro...

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,475
EPS - TTM () [*S] 27.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.34
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 285.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 968.97 1811.95 -46.52
Other Income 27.43 18.88 45.29
Total Income 996.4 1830.83 -45.58
Total Expenses 783.53 1508.85 -48.07
Operating Profit 212.87 321.98 -33.89
Net Profit 59.45 114.59 -48.12
Equity Capital 10.99 10.99 -
> More on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aarti Inds. 1153.00 -0.97 9468.44
BASF India 2067.00 0.48 8948.04
Solar Inds. 986.35 -0.54 8926.47
Guj Fluorochem 771.20 -1.15 8475.49
Atul 2627.00 -0.44 7791.68
Himadri Specialt 146.80 -0.07 6142.11
Guj Alkalies 705.25 0.58 5179.36
> More on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.33
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 4.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.67
Indian Public 11.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.14
> More on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.84% -1.73% -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -1.88% -0.70% -1.67% -0.87%
3 Month -12.39% -14.31% 1.50% 0.96%
6 Month 7.52% 8.46% 4.88% 4.32%
1 Year 30.47% 31.07% 16.51% 16.09%
3 Year 0.72% -1.51% 16.58% 18.35%

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 768.25
780.70
Week Low/High 751.00
793.00
Month Low/High 738.50
820.00
YEAR Low/High 523.35
959.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
959.00

