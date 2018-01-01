Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is an India-based company and is a part of Inox group of companies. The company is the largest manufacturer of refrigerant gases used in air conditioners, refrigerators and cooling plants. The company operated in two segments, namely chemicals and power. Chemicals comprise of chlorofluorocarbons, hydro fluorocarbons, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine, chloro...> More