You are here » Home
» Company
» Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500173
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GUJFLUORO
|ISIN Code: INE538A01037
|
BSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
771.20
|
-8.95
(-1.15%)
|
OPEN
779.35
|
HIGH
780.70
|
LOW
768.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:37 | 12 Mar
|
771.50
|
-9.90
(-1.27%)
|
OPEN
790.00
|
HIGH
790.00
|
LOW
765.60
|OPEN
|779.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|780.15
|VOLUME
|523
|52-Week high
|959.00
|52-Week low
|523.35
|P/E
|28.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,475
|Buy Price
|767.70
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|771.20
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|790.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|781.40
|VOLUME
|6836
|52-Week high
|959.70
|52-Week low
|521.40
|P/E
|28.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,475
|Buy Price
|770.30
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|771.50
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|779.35
|CLOSE
|780.15
|VOLUME
|523
|52-Week high
|959.00
|52-Week low
|523.35
|P/E
|28.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,475
|Buy Price
|767.70
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|771.20
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|790.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|781.40
|VOLUME
|6836
|52-Week high
|959.70
|52-Week low
|521.40
|P/E
|28.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8475.49
|Buy Price
|770.30
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|771.50
|Sell Qty
|17.00
About Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd is an India-based company and is a part of Inox group of companies. The company is the largest manufacturer of refrigerant gases used in air conditioners, refrigerators and cooling plants. The company operated in two segments, namely chemicals and power. Chemicals comprise of chlorofluorocarbons, hydro fluorocarbons, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine, chloro...> More
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|968.97
|1811.95
|-46.52
|Other Income
|27.43
|18.88
|45.29
|Total Income
|996.4
|1830.83
|-45.58
|Total Expenses
|783.53
|1508.85
|-48.07
|Operating Profit
|212.87
|321.98
|-33.89
|Net Profit
|59.45
|114.59
|-48.12
|Equity Capital
|10.99
|10.99
| -
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.84%
|-1.73%
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-1.88%
|-0.70%
|-1.67%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-12.39%
|-14.31%
|1.50%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|7.52%
|8.46%
|4.88%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|30.47%
|31.07%
|16.51%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|0.72%
|-1.51%
|16.58%
|18.35%
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|768.25
|
|780.70
|Week Low/High
|751.00
|
|793.00
|Month Low/High
|738.50
|
|820.00
|YEAR Low/High
|523.35
|
|959.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|959.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Fluorochemicals: