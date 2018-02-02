Gujarat Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 507960
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE621C01011
|BSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar
|120.50
|
-1.00
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
121.50
|
HIGH
121.50
|
LOW
120.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Hotels Ltd.
Promoted by Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and ITC, and incorporated as Gujarat Hotels Baroda in Aug.'82, Gujarat Hotels acquired its present name in 1985. The company set up the first and only five star hotel Welcomgroup, Vadodara in 1986, with a capacity of 144 rooms. In 1992, the company jointly formulated a rehabilitation package alongwith the Government of Gujarat, and the f...> More
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.88
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|69.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.73
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.89
|0.92
|-3.26
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.43
|-27.91
|Total Income
|1.2
|1.35
|-11.11
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Operating Profit
|1.11
|1.26
|-11.9
|Net Profit
|0.79
|0.85
|-7.06
|Equity Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|-
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CHL
|16.15
|-4.72
|88.50
|Savera Industrie
|71.60
|-1.98
|85.42
|Viceroy Hotels
|13.80
|-1.43
|58.53
|Guj. Hotels
|120.50
|-0.82
|45.67
|Jindal Hotels
|66.50
|0.53
|39.90
|Vidli Restaurant
|85.30
|-2.51
|36.93
|KDJ Holiday
|6.43
|0.00
|35.14
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.42%
|NA
|0.20%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-6.55%
|NA
|-1.42%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|4.60%
|NA
|1.76%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-10.38%
|NA
|5.15%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-10.64%
|NA
|16.82%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|-16.32%
|NA
|16.88%
|18.42%
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|120.50
|
|121.50
|Week Low/High
|119.40
|
|125.00
|Month Low/High
|119.40
|
|129.00
|YEAR Low/High
|110.45
|
|161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|287.00
