Gujarat Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 507960 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE621C01011
BSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar 120.50 -1.00
(-0.82%)
OPEN

121.50

 HIGH

121.50

 LOW

120.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 121.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 121.50
VOLUME 1061
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 110.45
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 120.50
Buy Qty 19.00
Sell Price 121.95
Sell Qty 34.00
About Gujarat Hotels Ltd.

Gujarat Hotels Ltd

Promoted by Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and ITC, and incorporated as Gujarat Hotels Baroda in Aug.'82, Gujarat Hotels acquired its present name in 1985. The company set up the first and only five star hotel Welcomgroup, Vadodara in 1986, with a capacity of 144 rooms. In 1992, the company jointly formulated a rehabilitation package alongwith the Government of Gujarat, and the f...> More

Gujarat Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.88
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.89 0.92 -3.26
Other Income 0.31 0.43 -27.91
Total Income 1.2 1.35 -11.11
Total Expenses 0.09 0.09 0
Operating Profit 1.11 1.26 -11.9
Net Profit 0.79 0.85 -7.06
Equity Capital 3.79 3.79 -
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42
Viceroy Hotels 13.80 -1.43 58.53
Guj. Hotels 120.50 -0.82 45.67
Jindal Hotels 66.50 0.53 39.90
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.34
Gujarat Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.42% NA 0.20% -0.85%
1 Month -6.55% NA -1.42% -0.82%
3 Month 4.60% NA 1.76% 1.01%
6 Month -10.38% NA 5.15% 4.37%
1 Year -10.64% NA 16.82% 16.16%
3 Year -16.32% NA 16.88% 18.42%

Gujarat Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 120.50
121.50
Week Low/High 119.40
125.00
Month Low/High 119.40
129.00
YEAR Low/High 110.45
161.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
287.00

