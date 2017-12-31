JUST IN
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd.

BSE: 517300 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GIPCL ISIN Code: INE162A01010
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 104.15 1.10
(1.07%)
OPEN

103.10

 HIGH

105.30

 LOW

103.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 103.90 1.25
(1.22%)
OPEN

103.90

 HIGH

105.40

 LOW

103.10
OPEN 103.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 103.05
VOLUME 15585
52-Week high 150.55
52-Week low 100.00
P/E 6.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,575
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 104.15
Sell Qty 1900.00
About Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd.

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd is one of the 'Panchratnas' (five jewels), in the State of Gujarat. The company is engaged in business of generation of Electrical Power. Their power stations include Vadodara Station-I, which is a 145 mega watt combined cycle power plant (CCPP); Vadodara Station- II, which is a 165 mega watt CCPP, and Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP). The total present capacit...> More

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,575
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   27.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 153.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 342.58 305.59 12.1
Other Income 19.36 4.52 328.32
Total Income 361.93 310.11 16.71
Total Expenses 224.79 210.23 6.93
Operating Profit 137.14 99.88 37.3
Net Profit 59.14 41.29 43.23
Equity Capital 151.25 151.25 -
> More on Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 10182.32
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 3681.54
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 1671.36
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.07 1575.27
BF Utilities 401.90 0.05 1513.56
RattanIndia Infr 5.37 3.67 742.27
Orient Green 9.62 -4.18 711.69
> More on Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.21
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 3.53
Insurance 4.30
Mutual Funds 8.24
Indian Public 11.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.35
> More on Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.58% -6.27% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.22% -15.08% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.22% -20.02% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.25% -23.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.14% 0.48% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 23.84% 25.56% 17.24% 19.02%

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 103.05
105.30
Week Low/High 100.20
112.00
Month Low/High 100.20
128.00
YEAR Low/High 100.00
151.00
All TIME Low/High 9.50
185.00

