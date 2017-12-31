Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd is one of the 'Panchratnas' (five jewels), in the State of Gujarat. The company is engaged in business of generation of Electrical Power. Their power stations include Vadodara Station-I, which is a 145 mega watt combined cycle power plant (CCPP); Vadodara Station- II, which is a 165 mega watt CCPP, and Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP). The total present capacit...> More