Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd.
|BSE: 517300
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GIPCL
|ISIN Code: INE162A01010
|
BSE
15:47 | 12 Mar
|
104.15
|
1.10
(1.07%)
|
OPEN
103.10
|
HIGH
105.30
|
LOW
103.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
103.90
|
1.25
(1.22%)
|
OPEN
103.90
|
HIGH
105.40
|
LOW
103.10
About Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd.
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd is one of the 'Panchratnas' (five jewels), in the State of Gujarat. The company is engaged in business of generation of Electrical Power. Their power stations include Vadodara Station-I, which is a 145 mega watt combined cycle power plant (CCPP); Vadodara Station- II, which is a 165 mega watt CCPP, and Surat Lignite Power Plant (SLPP). The total present capacit...
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|342.58
|305.59
|12.1
|Other Income
|19.36
|4.52
|328.32
|Total Income
|361.93
|310.11
|16.71
|Total Expenses
|224.79
|210.23
|6.93
|Operating Profit
|137.14
|99.88
|37.3
|Net Profit
|59.14
|41.29
|43.23
|Equity Capital
|151.25
|151.25
| -
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.58%
|-6.27%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.22%
|-15.08%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.22%
|-20.02%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.25%
|-23.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.14%
|0.48%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|23.84%
|25.56%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|103.05
|
|105.30
|Week Low/High
|100.20
|
|112.00
|Month Low/High
|100.20
|
|128.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.00
|
|151.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.50
|
|185.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Industries Power Co: