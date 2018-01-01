JUST IN
Gujarat Intrux Ltd.

BSE: 517372 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE877E01015
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 103.10 1.25
(1.23%)
OPEN

105.40

 HIGH

106.00

 LOW

102.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Intrux Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 105.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 101.85
VOLUME 2304
52-Week high 123.95
52-Week low 57.50
P/E 12.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 35
Buy Price 103.00
Buy Qty 101.00
Sell Price 105.80
Sell Qty 55.00
About Gujarat Intrux Ltd.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd

Incorporated in 1992,GUJARAT INTRUX LIMITED,is been engaged in manufacture of Copper/Brass Extrusions.During the year 1993-94,the company has made Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating Rs.2.10 crores. The allotment of the Equity Shares was made on 19.02.1994. The company has established itself in the market as a mojor caterer to the OEMs in the year 1995.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 113.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Intrux Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.17 4.93 86
Other Income 0.11 0.17 -35.29
Total Income 9.28 5.11 81.6
Total Expenses 7.47 4.52 65.27
Operating Profit 1.81 0.59 206.78
Net Profit 1.24 0.22 463.64
Equity Capital 3.44 3.44 -
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind Aluminium 95.40 0.90 60.10
Manaksia Alumi. 8.90 -2.20 58.30
Century Extrus. 5.80 -3.33 46.40
Guj. Intrux 103.10 1.23 35.47
Cubex Tubings 22.70 -4.42 32.51
Bothra Metals 11.68 -20.00 21.63
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.61
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.15% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.59% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 57.16% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 64.57% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 3.20% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Gujarat Intrux Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 102.00
106.00
Week Low/High 99.75
115.00
Month Low/High 99.75
120.00
YEAR Low/High 57.50
124.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
124.00

