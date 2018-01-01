Gujarat Intrux Ltd.
|BSE: 517372
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE877E01015
|BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|103.10
|
1.25
(1.23%)
|
OPEN
105.40
|
HIGH
106.00
|
LOW
102.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Intrux Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|105.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|101.85
|VOLUME
|2304
|52-Week high
|123.95
|52-Week low
|57.50
|P/E
|12.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|103.00
|Buy Qty
|101.00
|Sell Price
|105.80
|Sell Qty
|55.00
About Gujarat Intrux Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992,GUJARAT INTRUX LIMITED,is been engaged in manufacture of Copper/Brass Extrusions.During the year 1993-94,the company has made Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating Rs.2.10 crores. The allotment of the Equity Shares was made on 19.02.1994. The company has established itself in the market as a mojor caterer to the OEMs in the year 1995.
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|35
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.41
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|113.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.91
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.17
|4.93
|86
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.17
|-35.29
|Total Income
|9.28
|5.11
|81.6
|Total Expenses
|7.47
|4.52
|65.27
|Operating Profit
|1.81
|0.59
|206.78
|Net Profit
|1.24
|0.22
|463.64
|Equity Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|-
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind Aluminium
|95.40
|0.90
|60.10
|Manaksia Alumi.
|8.90
|-2.20
|58.30
|Century Extrus.
|5.80
|-3.33
|46.40
|Guj. Intrux
|103.10
|1.23
|35.47
|Cubex Tubings
|22.70
|-4.42
|32.51
|Bothra Metals
|11.68
|-20.00
|21.63
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.15%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|57.16%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|64.57%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|3.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gujarat Intrux Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|102.00
|
|106.00
|Week Low/High
|99.75
|
|115.00
|Month Low/High
|99.75
|
|120.00
|YEAR Low/High
|57.50
|
|124.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|124.00
