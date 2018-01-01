Gujarat Investa Ltd.
|BSE: 531341
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE373D01017
|BSE 15:14 | 01 Mar
|3.74
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.74
|
HIGH
3.74
|
LOW
3.74
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Investa Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.74
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.74
|VOLUME
|393
|52-Week high
|4.00
|52-Week low
|3.26
|P/E
|37.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.74
|Sell Qty
|22.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gujarat Investa Ltd.
Gujarat Investa is engaged in financial activities by providing leasing, investment and share-trading activities. It is also engaged in cloth trading activities. It was incorporated as a private limited company on January 22, 1993 and was converted into a public limited company February 15, 1995. The company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, dividend, interest, financing ...> More
Gujarat Investa Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 302017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Gujarat Investa Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-0.02
|250
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.02
|250
|Equity Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|-
Gujarat Investa Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajath Finance
|7.23
|-0.55
|2.89
|PAL Credit & Cap
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.83
|Moongipa Capital
|9.25
|0.00
|2.82
|Guj. Investa
|3.74
|0.00
|2.81
|Ramsons Projects
|9.09
|0.00
|2.74
|Tiaan Ayurvedic
|8.72
|-1.91
|2.70
|Mehta Housg. Fin
|8.67
|-4.83
|2.67
Gujarat Investa Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Investa Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Investa Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.74
|
|3.74
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.74
|Month Low/High
|3.74
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.26
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Investa:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices