Gujarat Investa Ltd.

BSE: 531341 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE373D01017
BSE 15:14 | 01 Mar 3.74 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.74

 HIGH

3.74

 LOW

3.74
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Investa Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.74
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.74
VOLUME 393
52-Week high 4.00
52-Week low 3.26
P/E 37.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.74
Sell Qty 22.00
About Gujarat Investa Ltd.

Gujarat Investa Ltd

Gujarat Investa is engaged in financial activities by providing leasing, investment and share-trading activities. It is also engaged in cloth trading activities. It was incorporated as a private limited company on January 22, 1993 and was converted into a public limited company February 15, 1995. The company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, dividend, interest, financing ...> More

Gujarat Investa Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Investa Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.04 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.05 -80
Operating Profit 0.03 -0.02 250
Net Profit 0.03 -0.02 250
Equity Capital 7.51 7.51 -
Gujarat Investa Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
PAL Credit & Cap 1.31 -4.38 2.83
Moongipa Capital 9.25 0.00 2.82
Guj. Investa 3.74 0.00 2.81
Ramsons Projects 9.09 0.00 2.74
Tiaan Ayurvedic 8.72 -1.91 2.70
Mehta Housg. Fin 8.67 -4.83 2.67
Gujarat Investa Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.50
Gujarat Investa Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Investa Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.74
3.74
Week Low/High 0.00
3.74
Month Low/High 3.74
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.26
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
28.00

