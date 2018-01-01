Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd

Gujarat Lease Financing (GLFL) was formed in Jul.'83 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) to provide financial services for all-round development of industries in and around Gujarat. The company commenced operations in 1985 and went public in 1990, reducing GIIC's stake to 51%. In 1994, GIIC entered into a joint-sector agreement with the Torrent grou...> More