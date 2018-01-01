JUST IN
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.

BSE: 500174 Sector: Financials
NSE: GLFL ISIN Code: INE540A01017
BSE LIVE 13:20 | 08 Jan Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 14:50 | 12 Feb 1.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.90

 HIGH

1.90

 LOW

1.90
About Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd

Gujarat Lease Financing (GLFL) was formed in Jul.'83 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) to provide financial services for all-round development of industries in and around Gujarat. The company commenced operations in 1985 and went public in 1990, reducing GIIC's stake to 51%. In 1994, GIIC entered into a joint-sector agreement with the Torrent grou...> More

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -11.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.03 0
Equity Capital 27.13 27.13 -
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Capital 6.37 -4.93 4.59
Pawansut Holding 3.99 1.79 4.51
B P Capital 15.00 0.00 4.51
Guj. Lease Fin. 1.65 4.43 4.48
Superior Finleas 14.90 3.11 4.47
KLG Capital 13.95 -4.78 4.46
Interface Fin. 0.18 5.88 4.45
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.67
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.58
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.05% -0.93%
1 Month NA NA -1.66% -0.90%
3 Month NA 0.00% 1.51% 0.93%
6 Month NA NA 4.89% 4.29%
1 Year -64.36% -60.82% 16.53% 16.06%
3 Year -40.00% NA 16.59% 18.32%

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.65
1.65
Week Low/High 0.00
1.65
Month Low/High 0.00
1.65
YEAR Low/High 1.21
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
320.00

