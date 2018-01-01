You are here » Home
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.
|BSE: 500174
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: GLFL
|ISIN Code: INE540A01017
|
BSE
LIVE
13:20 | 08 Jan
|
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
14:50 | 12 Feb
|
1.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.90
|
HIGH
1.90
|
LOW
1.90
About Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
Gujarat Lease Financing (GLFL) was formed in Jul.'83 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) to provide financial services for all-round development of industries in and around Gujarat. The company commenced operations in 1985 and went public in 1990, reducing GIIC's stake to 51%. In 1994, GIIC entered into a joint-sector agreement with the Torrent grou...> More
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|NA
|0.00%
|1.51%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.89%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|-64.36%
|-60.82%
|16.53%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-40.00%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.32%
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.65
|
|1.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.65
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.65
|YEAR Low/High
|1.21
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|320.00
