Gujarat Meditech Ltd.
|BSE: 524754
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE010M01016
|BSE 14:19 | 05 Mar
|4.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.10
|
HIGH
4.10
|
LOW
4.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Meditech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.10
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|4.63
|52-Week low
|3.90
|P/E
|205.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.10
|Sell Qty
|486.00
About Gujarat Meditech Ltd.
Gujarat Meditech Ltd. manufactures intra ocular lenses (IOL). The company was incorporated on December 17, 1991 and is based in Ahmedabad, India. GML has been promoted by Dr.Kuldeep Grover and his associates. The company set up a project for manufacture of pieces Infra Ocular Lens in district Mehsana, Gujarat....> More
Gujarat Meditech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|205.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
CORRECTION IN NOTICE AND OUTCOME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE F.Y. 2016-17
-
-
Gujarat Meditech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.07
|114.29
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.07
|128.57
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.06
|166.67
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|-
Gujarat Meditech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IFM Impex Global
|6.18
|4.57
|1.86
|Munoth Commun.
|1.90
|0.00
|1.83
|Gujarat Cotex
|2.45
|0.00
|1.74
|Guj. Meditech
|4.10
|0.00
|1.69
|Solis Marketing
|0.52
|-3.70
|1.60
|A F Enterprises
|4.00
|-4.99
|1.60
|Trans Asia Corpo
|3.04
|4.83
|1.58
Gujarat Meditech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-21.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Meditech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.10
|
|4.10
|Week Low/High
|4.10
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.10
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.90
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|70.00
