JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gujarat Meditech Ltd

Gujarat Meditech Ltd.

BSE: 524754 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE010M01016
BSE 14:19 | 05 Mar 4.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.10

 HIGH

4.10

 LOW

4.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Meditech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.10
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 4.63
52-Week low 3.90
P/E 205.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.10
Sell Qty 486.00
OPEN 4.10
CLOSE 4.10
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 4.63
52-Week low 3.90
P/E 205.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.10
Sell Qty 486.00

About Gujarat Meditech Ltd.

Gujarat Meditech Ltd

Gujarat Meditech Ltd. manufactures intra ocular lenses (IOL). The company was incorporated on December 17, 1991 and is based in Ahmedabad, India. GML has been promoted by Dr.Kuldeep Grover and his associates. The company set up a project for manufacture of pieces Infra Ocular Lens in district Mehsana, Gujarat....> More

Gujarat Meditech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 205.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Meditech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.07 114.29
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.16 0.07 128.57
Total Expenses 0.16 0.06 166.67
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.11 4.11 -
> More on Gujarat Meditech Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Meditech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IFM Impex Global 6.18 4.57 1.86
Munoth Commun. 1.90 0.00 1.83
Gujarat Cotex 2.45 0.00 1.74
Guj. Meditech 4.10 0.00 1.69
Solis Marketing 0.52 -3.70 1.60
A F Enterprises 4.00 -4.99 1.60
Trans Asia Corpo 3.04 4.83 1.58
> More on Gujarat Meditech Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Meditech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.13
> More on Gujarat Meditech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Meditech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -21.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Meditech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.10
4.10
Week Low/High 4.10
4.00
Month Low/High 4.10
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.90
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
70.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gujarat Meditech: