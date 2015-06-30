You are here » Home
» Company
» Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd.
|BSE: 526598
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE955G01022
|
BSE
14:10 | 27 Aug
|
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.46
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|8.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.30
|Sell Qty
|57692.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.30
|CLOSE
|8.46
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|8.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.30
|Sell Qty
|57692.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd.
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd is dedicated cialis to provide the construction and interiors industry with a versatile, dynamic and efficient window to prospective clients, consultants and end-customers alike. The vendors and service providers can make use of an excellent platform to array their products / services which will be listed in a most systematic and professional manner with multiple sear...> More
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.30
|
|8.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.30
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|29.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co: