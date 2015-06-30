JUST IN
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd.

BSE: 526598 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE955G01022
BSE 14:10 | 27 Aug Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.46
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 8.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.30
Sell Qty 57692.00
About Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd.

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 0.05 280
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 0.05 280
Total Expenses 0.17 0.06 183.33
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.01 300
Net Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Equity Capital 6.37 6.37 -
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Morganite Crucib 1054.00 2.83 295.12
Nilachal Refract 42.00 -4.55 85.51
Marath.Refra. 466.00 -4.99 32.62
Guj. Nar. Flyash 8.30 -1.89 10.57
Sand Plast 1.87 -3.11 4.68
Raasi Refractor 4.50 0.00 2.12
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.99
Indian Public 71.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.03
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.30
8.30
Week Low/High 0.00
8.30
Month Low/High 0.00
8.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
8.30
All TIME Low/High 0.03
29.00

