Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 513536
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE207H01018
BSE
LIVE
12:14 | 06 Mar
24.00
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
24.00
HIGH
24.00
LOW
24.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|38.00
|52-Week low
|22.35
|P/E
|218.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|93
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|24.00
|Sell Qty
|96.00
About Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is a BSE listed Indian company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Gujarat, India. It holds 30% participating interest in six producing oil and gas fields in the Cambay Basin, Gujarat.
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company was formerly known as Lesha E...> More
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.17
|2.09
|3.83
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|2.18
|2.11
|3.32
|Total Expenses
|0.91
|1.72
|-47.09
|Operating Profit
|1.26
|0.39
|223.08
|Net Profit
|0.08
|-1.79
|104.47
|Equity Capital
|38.75
|38.75
| -
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-17.24%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-11.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-33.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-74.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.00
|
|24.00
|Week Low/High
|24.00
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|22.60
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.35
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|241.00
