Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.

BSE: 513536 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE207H01018
BSE LIVE 12:14 | 06 Mar 24.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

24.00

 HIGH

24.00

 LOW

24.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd.

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is a BSE listed Indian company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Gujarat, India. It holds 30% participating interest in six producing oil and gas fields in the Cambay Basin, Gujarat. Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. The company was formerly known as Lesha E...> More

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   93
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 218.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 2.09 3.83
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 2.18 2.11 3.32
Total Expenses 0.91 1.72 -47.09
Operating Profit 1.26 0.39 223.08
Net Profit 0.08 -1.79 104.47
Equity Capital 38.75 38.75 -
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suraj 52.00 2.87 100.15
Manaksia Coated 15.15 -3.19 99.23
Mahamaya Steel 69.15 -3.02 93.84
Guj.Nat.Resour. 24.00 0.00 93.00
Raghav Product. 129.00 7.50 92.62
Panchmahal Steel 42.25 -4.52 80.61
Shah Alloys 37.45 4.90 74.15
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.43
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -17.24% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -11.44% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -33.33% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -74.50% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.00
24.00
Week Low/High 24.00
25.00
Month Low/High 22.60
25.00
YEAR Low/High 22.35
38.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
241.00

