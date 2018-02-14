JUST IN
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd.

BSE: 512579 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: GUJNRECOKE ISIN Code: INE110D01013
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 09 Feb Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:57 | 09 Feb Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.93
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.97
VOLUME 742251
52-Week high 3.07
52-Week low 0.93
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 154
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.93
Sell Qty 160948.00
About Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd.

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is a manufacturer of low-ash metallurgical coke and the largest independent coke producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing low ash metallurgical coke for the steel industry, soda ash plants, zinc smelters and foundries. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Dharwad in Karnataka, Jamnagar and Bhachau in Gujarat. The company has six subsidiaries, namely ...> More

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr) [#] 154
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone     [#] Included DVR Market Cap

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 198.68 168.95 17.6
Other Income 0.01 0.37 -97.3
Total Income 198.69 169.32 17.35
Total Expenses 195.66 184.81 5.87
Operating Profit 3.03 -15.49 119.56
Net Profit -98.18 -126.86 22.61
Equity Capital 1657.04 1657.04 -
> More on Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shyam Century 9.98 3.42 221.76
20 Microns 47.70 11.32 168.29
Ferro Alloys Cor 8.31 4.92 153.98
Guj NRE Coke 0.93 -4.12 154.31
Elegant Marbles 195.00 4.81 87.75
Shilp Gravures 126.05 -4.22 77.52
Sarthak Metals 55.50 -2.89 75.98
> More on Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.36
Banks/FIs 33.45
FIIs 2.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.54
> More on Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.30%
1 Month NA 0.00% -1.04% -0.26%
3 Month -40.38% -45.45% 2.16% 1.57%
6 Month -50.53% -50.00% 5.55% 4.96%
1 Year -66.06% -67.27% 17.27% 16.81%
3 Year -83.88% -84.48% 17.33% 19.08%

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.93
0.93
Week Low/High 0.00
0.93
Month Low/High 0.00
0.93
YEAR Low/High 0.93
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
129.00

