Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd.
|BSE: 512579
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: GUJNRECOKE
|ISIN Code: INE110D01013
|BSE LIVE 15:40 | 09 Feb
|Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:57 | 09 Feb
|Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.97
|VOLUME
|742251
|52-Week high
|3.07
|52-Week low
|0.93
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|154
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.93
|Sell Qty
|160948.00
About Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd.
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is a manufacturer of low-ash metallurgical coke and the largest independent coke producer in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing low ash metallurgical coke for the steel industry, soda ash plants, zinc smelters and foundries. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Dharwad in Karnataka, Jamnagar and Bhachau in Gujarat. The company has six subsidiaries, namely ...> More
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|[#]
|154
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|198.68
|168.95
|17.6
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.37
|-97.3
|Total Income
|198.69
|169.32
|17.35
|Total Expenses
|195.66
|184.81
|5.87
|Operating Profit
|3.03
|-15.49
|119.56
|Net Profit
|-98.18
|-126.86
|22.61
|Equity Capital
|1657.04
|1657.04
|-
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shyam Century
|9.98
|3.42
|221.76
|20 Microns
|47.70
|11.32
|168.29
|Ferro Alloys Cor
|8.31
|4.92
|153.98
|Guj NRE Coke
|0.93
|-4.12
|154.31
|Elegant Marbles
|195.00
|4.81
|87.75
|Shilp Gravures
|126.05
|-4.22
|77.52
|Sarthak Metals
|55.50
|-2.89
|75.98
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|NA
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|-40.38%
|-45.45%
|2.16%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|-50.53%
|-50.00%
|5.55%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|-66.06%
|-67.27%
|17.27%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|-83.88%
|-84.48%
|17.33%
|19.08%
Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.93
|
|0.93
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.93
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.93
|YEAR Low/High
|0.93
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|129.00
