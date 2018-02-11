JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.

BSE: 506858 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE636P01011
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 23.00 -1.00
(-4.17%)
OPEN

23.00

 HIGH

23.00

 LOW

23.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.00
VOLUME 140
52-Week high 36.65
52-Week low 17.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 23.00
Buy Qty 943.00
Sell Price 25.20
Sell Qty 81.00
OPEN 23.00
CLOSE 24.00
VOLUME 140
52-Week high 36.65
52-Week low 17.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 23.00
Buy Qty 943.00
Sell Price 25.20
Sell Qty 81.00

About Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd

Incorporated in 1977, Gujarat Petrosynthese, is headed by R M Thakkar as Chairman & Managing Director. The main product of the company is polybutane. In 1990, the company increased its capacity to 6250 tpa. In the same year, the company diversified into the shipping business by acquiring a chemical carrier. In 1995, the company and Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporati...> More

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.87 4.59 6.1
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 4.91 4.61 6.51
Total Expenses 5.32 4.9 8.57
Operating Profit -0.41 -0.29 -41.38
Net Profit -0.49 -0.28 -75
Equity Capital 5.97 5.97 -
> More on Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amco India 34.50 -6.63 14.18
Swadeshi Inds 1.30 0.00 14.07
Jayavant Prod. 16.95 4.95 14.00
Guj. Petrosynth. 23.00 -4.17 13.73
Shish Industries 29.00 0.00 12.88
VHCL Indust. 0.47 0.00 12.10
Jauss Polymers 24.60 -1.80 11.39
> More on Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.20
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 13.66
Mutual Funds 0.41
Indian Public 27.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.65
> More on Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.92% NA 0.08% -0.84%
1 Month -15.60% NA -1.54% -0.81%
3 Month 15.58% NA 1.64% 1.02%
6 Month 10.05% NA 5.02% 4.38%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.16%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.42%

Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.00
23.00
Week Low/High 22.05
26.00
Month Low/High 22.05
27.00
YEAR Low/High 17.00
37.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
110.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gujarat Petrosynthese: