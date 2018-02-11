You are here » Home
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.
|BSE: 506858
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE636P01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:11 | 12 Mar
|
23.00
|
-1.00
(-4.17%)
|
OPEN
23.00
|
HIGH
23.00
|
LOW
23.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd.
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
Incorporated in 1977, Gujarat Petrosynthese, is headed by R M Thakkar as Chairman & Managing Director. The main product of the company is polybutane. In 1990, the company increased its capacity to 6250 tpa. In the same year, the company diversified into the shipping business by acquiring a chemical carrier.
In 1995, the company and Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporati...> More
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.87
|4.59
|6.1
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|4.91
|4.61
|6.51
|Total Expenses
|5.32
|4.9
|8.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.41
|-0.29
|-41.38
|Net Profit
|-0.49
|-0.28
|-75
|Equity Capital
|5.97
|5.97
| -
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-15.60%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|15.58%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|10.05%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.42%
Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.00
|
|23.00
|Week Low/High
|22.05
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|22.05
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|110.00
