Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523836
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GUJRAFFIA
|ISIN Code: INE610B01024
|
BSE
09:36 | 07 Mar
|
58.25
|
-3.05
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
58.25
|
HIGH
58.25
|
LOW
58.25
|
NSE
12:54 | 12 Mar
|
53.20
|
-2.80
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
53.20
|
HIGH
53.20
|
LOW
53.20
About Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd
Gujarat Raffia Industries (GRIL), promoted by Ashok Chhajer and Pradeep Bhutoria, was established in 1984 to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. It is currently manufacturing high quality HDPE woven sacks for the fertiliser, cement and chemical industries with its major clients being GNFC, Orissa Cement (OCL), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, SAIL, Cement Corporation of India, U P Cement, etc.
GRIL gets its lami...
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.2
|6.38
|44.2
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|9.21
|6.38
|44.36
|Total Expenses
|8.5
|5.34
|59.18
|Operating Profit
|0.71
|1.03
|-31.07
|Net Profit
|0.18
|0.14
|28.57
|Equity Capital
|4.99
|4.99
| -
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-5.17%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.86%
|-24.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.58%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|112.98%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|201.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|808.74%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.25
|
|58.25
|Week Low/High
|58.25
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|54.00
|
|67.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.50
|
|83.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|83.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Raffia Industries: