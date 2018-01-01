JUST IN
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523836 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GUJRAFFIA ISIN Code: INE610B01024
BSE 09:36 | 07 Mar 58.25 -3.05
(-4.98%)
OPEN

58.25

 HIGH

58.25

 LOW

58.25
NSE 12:54 | 12 Mar 53.20 -2.80
(-5.00%)
OPEN

53.20

 HIGH

53.20

 LOW

53.20
About Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

Gujarat Raffia Industries (GRIL), promoted by Ashok Chhajer and Pradeep Bhutoria, was established in 1984 to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. It is currently manufacturing high quality HDPE woven sacks for the fertiliser, cement and chemical industries with its major clients being GNFC, Orissa Cement (OCL), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, SAIL, Cement Corporation of India, U P Cement, etc. GRIL gets its lami...

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.2 6.38 44.2
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 9.21 6.38 44.36
Total Expenses 8.5 5.34 59.18
Operating Profit 0.71 1.03 -31.07
Net Profit 0.18 0.14 28.57
Equity Capital 4.99 4.99 -
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ecoplast 137.95 0.47 41.38
Perfectpac 272.20 3.50 36.20
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.98
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -5.17% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.86% -24.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.58% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 112.98% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 201.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 808.74% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.25
58.25
Week Low/High 58.25
58.00
Month Low/High 54.00
67.00
YEAR Low/High 14.50
83.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
83.00

