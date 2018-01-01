Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

Gujarat Raffia Industries (GRIL), promoted by Ashok Chhajer and Pradeep Bhutoria, was established in 1984 to manufacture HDPE woven sacks. It is currently manufacturing high quality HDPE woven sacks for the fertiliser, cement and chemical industries with its major clients being GNFC, Orissa Cement (OCL), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, SAIL, Cement Corporation of India, U P Cement, etc. GRIL gets its lami...> More