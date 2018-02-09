You are here » Home
» Company
» Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 518029
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GSCLCEMENT
|ISIN Code: INE542A01039
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
29.80
|
0.20
(0.68%)
|
OPEN
30.20
|
HIGH
30.20
|
LOW
29.60
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
29.50
|
-0.10
(-0.34%)
|
OPEN
30.05
|
HIGH
30.40
|
LOW
29.50
|OPEN
|30.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|5043
|52-Week high
|40.85
|52-Week low
|23.55
|P/E
|745.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|257
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.80
|Sell Qty
|456.00
|OPEN
|30.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|31500
|52-Week high
|41.25
|52-Week low
|20.40
|P/E
|745.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|257
|Buy Price
|29.50
|Buy Qty
|2254.00
|Sell Price
|29.60
|Sell Qty
|571.00
|OPEN
|30.20
|CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|5043
|52-Week high
|40.85
|52-Week low
|23.55
|P/E
|745.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|257
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.80
|Sell Qty
|456.00
|OPEN
|30.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.60
|VOLUME
|31500
|52-Week high
|41.25
|52-Week low
|20.40
|P/E
|745.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|256.73
|Buy Price
|29.50
|Buy Qty
|2254.00
|Sell Price
|29.60
|Sell Qty
|571.00
About Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd
Incorporated in 1973, as Cement Corporation of Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL) was promoted by GIIC and the Mehta group. The company got its present name in Jan.'94.
GSCL undertook a project to manufacture 1 mtpa of portland cement on 344 hectares land obtained at Junagadh district, Gujarat. The mining leas...> More
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|128.42
|106.39
|20.71
|Other Income
|1.73
|2.4
|-27.92
|Total Income
|130.15
|108.8
|19.62
|Total Expenses
|122.56
|110.96
|10.45
|Operating Profit
|7.59
|-2.17
|449.77
|Net Profit
|4.62
|-4.35
|206.21
|Equity Capital
|86.15
|86.15
| -
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.10%
|-6.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.76%
|-17.37%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.96%
|-12.98%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.96%
|6.69%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.95%
|14.12%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|13.52%
|11.32%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.60
|
|30.20
|Week Low/High
|28.70
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|28.70
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.55
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|200.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Sidhee Cement: