Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

BSE: 518029 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GSCLCEMENT ISIN Code: INE542A01039
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 29.80 0.20
(0.68%)
OPEN

30.20

 HIGH

30.20

 LOW

29.60
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 29.50 -0.10
(-0.34%)
OPEN

30.05

 HIGH

30.40

 LOW

29.50
About Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, as Cement Corporation of Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC), Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL) was promoted by GIIC and the Mehta group. The company got its present name in Jan.'94. GSCL undertook a project to manufacture 1 mtpa of portland cement on 344 hectares land obtained at Junagadh district, Gujarat. The mining leas...> More

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   257
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 745.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 128.42 106.39 20.71
Other Income 1.73 2.4 -27.92
Total Income 130.15 108.8 19.62
Total Expenses 122.56 110.96 10.45
Operating Profit 7.59 -2.17 449.77
Net Profit 4.62 -4.35 206.21
Equity Capital 86.15 86.15 -
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anjani Portland 178.00 0.54 450.16
Sh. Digvijay Cem 24.00 0.63 339.29
Andhra Cements 9.70 -4.24 284.71
Guj. Sidhee Cem. 29.80 0.68 256.73
Kakatiya Cement 264.05 -1.71 205.17
Keerthi Indus 129.05 -2.09 103.50
Burnpur Cement 9.25 -4.93 79.66
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.94
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 21.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.63
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.10% -6.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.76% -17.37% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.96% -12.98% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.96% 6.69% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.95% 14.12% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 13.52% 11.32% 17.24% 19.02%

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.60
30.20
Week Low/High 28.70
33.00
Month Low/High 28.70
37.00
YEAR Low/High 23.55
41.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
200.00

