Gujarat State Financial Corporation.
|BSE: 532160
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: GUJSTATFIN
|ISIN Code: INE944A01011
|
BSE
09:49 | 09 Mar
|
2.89
|
-0.15
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
2.89
|
HIGH
2.89
|
LOW
2.89
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat State Financial Corporation
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.04
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|4.20
|52-Week low
|2.68
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Gujarat State Financial Corporation.
Gujarat State Financial Corporation
Gujarat State Financial Corporation(GSFC), operating from Gujarat is the second state level developmental institution to go public, after Haryana Financial Corporation.
The corporation is a category-I Merchant Banker. It lends to small and medium scale units. It is also into leasing, hire purchase and fee based activities. A large portion of its resources is derived from refinance by SIDBI and...> More
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - Financial Results
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - Peer Group
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.69%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.89
|
|2.89
|Week Low/High
|2.89
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.89
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.68
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.34
|
|32.00
