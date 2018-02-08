JUST IN
Gujarat State Financial Corporation.

BSE: 532160 Sector: Financials
NSE: GUJSTATFIN ISIN Code: INE944A01011
BSE 09:49 | 09 Mar 2.89 -0.15
(-4.93%)
OPEN

2.89

 HIGH

2.89

 LOW

2.89
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat State Financial Corporation Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.89
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.04
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 4.20
52-Week low 2.68
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gujarat State Financial Corporation.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Gujarat State Financial Corporation(GSFC), operating from Gujarat is the second state level developmental institution to go public, after Haryana Financial Corporation. The corporation is a category-I Merchant Banker. It lends to small and medium scale units. It is also into leasing, hire purchase and fee based activities. A large portion of its resources is derived from refinance by SIDBI and...> More

Gujarat State Financial Corporation - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -241.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat State Financial Corporation - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.28 0.57 124.56
Other Income 2.9 4.26 -31.92
Total Income 4.18 4.83 -13.46
Total Expenses 1.69 3.47 -51.3
Operating Profit 2.5 1.35 85.19
Net Profit -29.33 -29.9 1.91
Equity Capital 89.11 89.11 -
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PMC Fincorp 0.52 -1.89 26.47
Intellivate Capi 9.07 -4.53 26.39
Lohia Securities 52.30 0.00 26.05
Guj. State Fin. 2.89 -4.93 25.75
Modex Intl. Sec. 42.90 2.51 25.74
Dhanvarsha Finv. 33.00 3.61 25.61
Williamson Fin. 30.60 -4.82 25.58
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 83.95
Banks/FIs 1.58
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.58
Gujarat State Financial Corporation - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.69% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat State Financial Corporation - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.89
2.89
Week Low/High 2.89
3.00
Month Low/High 2.89
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.68
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.34
32.00

