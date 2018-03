Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. The company engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic medicines in India and internationally. It offers its products in the form of tablets, capsules, syrups, and injections. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. The companys registered office and factory are located at Bileshwarpura, ...> More