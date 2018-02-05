JUST IN
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.

BSE: 506879 Sector: Health care
NSE: GUJTHEMIS ISIN Code: INE942C01029
BSE LIVE 14:37 | 12 Mar 45.10 -2.05
(-4.35%)
OPEN

49.35

 HIGH

49.35

 LOW

45.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

Promoted by Kantilal Shah and the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation, Gujarat Themis Biosyn (GTBL) was incorporated in Dec.'81 as a public limited company. Initially manufacturing the antibiotic, erythromycin, GTBL obtained licences to manufacture bulk drugs like rifampicin, cephalexin, griseofulvin and their formulations in 1990. However, problems relating to purity levels, yield and im...> More

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   65
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.22
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.83 8.5 15.65
Other Income 0.01 0.07 -85.71
Total Income 9.84 8.57 14.82
Total Expenses 8.23 7.01 17.4
Operating Profit 1.61 1.56 3.21
Net Profit 0.99 1.08 -8.33
Equity Capital 7.26 7.26 -
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Source Natural 114.00 -4.20 73.42
Natural Capsules 114.00 1.47 71.02
Shree Ganesh Bio 360.05 2.29 65.89
Guj. Themis Bio. 45.10 -4.35 65.49
Kwality Pharma 57.40 1.77 59.58
Vikram Thermo 105.50 -1.08 58.87
Auro Labs. 92.55 2.55 57.66
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 20.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.37
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.11% NA 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month -9.07% NA -1.53% -0.83%
3 Month -22.24% NA 1.64% 1.00%
6 Month 4.64% NA 5.02% 4.36%
1 Year -5.05% NA 16.68% 16.14%
3 Year 24.93% NA 16.74% 18.40%

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.00
49.35
Week Low/High 43.20
50.00
Month Low/High 42.25
51.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
68.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
210.00

