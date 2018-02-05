You are here » Home
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
|BSE: 506879
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GUJTHEMIS
|ISIN Code: INE942C01029
|
BSE
LIVE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
45.10
|
-2.05
(-4.35%)
|
OPEN
49.35
|
HIGH
49.35
|
LOW
45.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
Promoted by Kantilal Shah and the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation, Gujarat Themis Biosyn (GTBL) was incorporated in Dec.'81 as a public limited company.
Initially manufacturing the antibiotic, erythromycin, GTBL obtained licences to manufacture bulk drugs like rifampicin, cephalexin, griseofulvin and their formulations in 1990. However, problems relating to purity levels, yield and im...> More
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.83
|8.5
|15.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.07
|-85.71
|Total Income
|9.84
|8.57
|14.82
|Total Expenses
|8.23
|7.01
|17.4
|Operating Profit
|1.61
|1.56
|3.21
|Net Profit
|0.99
|1.08
|-8.33
|Equity Capital
|7.26
|7.26
| -
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.11%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-9.07%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-22.24%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|4.64%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-5.05%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|24.93%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.40%
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.00
|
|49.35
|Week Low/High
|43.20
|
|50.00
|Month Low/High
|42.25
|
|51.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|210.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Themis Biosyn: