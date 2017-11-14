JUST IN
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.

BSE: 513337 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145J01024
BSE LIVE 15:10 | 20 Feb 11.70 -0.58
(-4.72%)
OPEN

11.70

 HIGH

11.70

 LOW

11.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.28
VOLUME 81
52-Week high 21.25
52-Week low 11.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 11.70
Buy Qty 19.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 11.70
CLOSE 12.28
VOLUME 81
52-Week high 21.25
52-Week low 11.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 11.70
Buy Qty 19.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

Started in 1983 as a precision toolroom the company is having technical collaboration with Schober AG,Switzerland,with the object of bringing world class injection mould technology to India. Stamag Ag.Thun,Switzerland,a company engaged in manufacturing of injection moulds was acquired in 1995 by Gujarat Toolroom Limited. The company is planning to shift its focus more on supply of Components an...> More

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 0.7 0.7 -
> More on Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Servoteach Inds. 2.20 -4.76 1.13
Solid Carbide 0.36 -2.70 0.98
Koa Tools India 0.25 0.00 0.87
Guj. Toolroom 11.70 -4.72 0.82
Justride Enterp. 7.60 0.00 0.36
MPF Systems 3.71 4.80 0.06
Mirch Tech. 0.44 4.76 0.04
> More on Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.23
Indian Public 84.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.26
> More on Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.28%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.25%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.59%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.97%
1 Year -31.18% NA 17.26% 16.82%
3 Year NA NA 17.33% 19.09%

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.70
11.70
Week Low/High 0.00
11.70
Month Low/High 11.70
12.00
YEAR Low/High 11.70
21.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
43.00

