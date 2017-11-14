Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.
About Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.
Started in 1983 as a precision toolroom the company is having technical collaboration with Schober AG,Switzerland,with the object of bringing world class injection mould technology to India. Stamag Ag.Thun,Switzerland,a company engaged in manufacturing of injection moulds was acquired in 1995 by Gujarat Toolroom Limited. The company is planning to shift its focus more on supply of Components an...> More
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.81
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.7
|0.7
|-
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Servoteach Inds.
|2.20
|-4.76
|1.13
|Solid Carbide
|0.36
|-2.70
|0.98
|Koa Tools India
|0.25
|0.00
|0.87
|Guj. Toolroom
|11.70
|-4.72
|0.82
|Justride Enterp.
|7.60
|0.00
|0.36
|MPF Systems
|3.71
|4.80
|0.06
|Mirch Tech.
|0.44
|4.76
|0.04
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.28%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.59%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|-31.18%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.33%
|19.09%
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.70
|
|11.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.70
|Month Low/High
|11.70
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.70
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|43.00
