Gujarat Cotex Ltd.
|BSE: 514386
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GUJCOTEX
|ISIN Code: INE004C01010
|BSE 15:15 | 07 Mar
|2.45
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.57
|
HIGH
2.57
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Cotex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.57
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.45
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|5.21
|52-Week low
|2.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|375.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gujarat Cotex Ltd.
Gujarat Cotex Limited is engaged in the resale of grey fabrics in India. The company offers textile processing and texturising services. The company is based in Silvassa, India. Gujarat Cotex incorporated in the year 1996 with the name Octagon Industries Limited. The company is based in Silvassa, India. In the year 2000, the company entered into agreement with CDSL and NSDL for admission of t...
Gujarat Cotex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
-
Certificate From The Practicing Company Secretary For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
Gujarat Cotex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.24
|1.45
|537.24
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|9.24
|1.45
|537.24
|Total Expenses
|9.24
|1.48
|524.32
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.12
|7.12
|-
Gujarat Cotex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Radhagobind Comm
|13.04
|-4.96
|1.88
|IFM Impex Global
|6.18
|4.57
|1.86
|Munoth Commun.
|1.90
|0.00
|1.83
|Gujarat Cotex
|2.45
|0.00
|1.74
|Guj. Meditech
|4.10
|0.00
|1.69
|Solis Marketing
|0.52
|-3.70
|1.60
|A F Enterprises
|4.00
|-4.99
|1.60
Gujarat Cotex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Cotex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gujarat Cotex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.45
|
|2.57
|Week Low/High
|2.35
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.35
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.35
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|180.00
