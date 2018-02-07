Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Gujarat Cotex Limited is engaged in the resale of grey fabrics in India. The company offers textile processing and texturising services. The company is based in Silvassa, India. Gujarat Cotex incorporated in the year 1996 with the name Octagon Industries Limited. The company is based in Silvassa, India. In the year 2000, the company entered into agreement with CDSL and NSDL for admission of t...> More