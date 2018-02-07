JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Gujarat Cotex Ltd.

BSE: 514386 Sector: Others
NSE: GUJCOTEX ISIN Code: INE004C01010
BSE 15:15 | 07 Mar 2.45 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.57

 HIGH

2.57

 LOW

2.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Cotex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.57
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.45
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 5.21
52-Week low 2.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 375.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.57
CLOSE 2.45
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 5.21
52-Week low 2.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 375.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Gujarat Cotex Ltd.

Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Gujarat Cotex Limited is engaged in the resale of grey fabrics in India. The company offers textile processing and texturising services. The company is based in Silvassa, India. Gujarat Cotex incorporated in the year 1996 with the name Octagon Industries Limited. The company is based in Silvassa, India. In the year 2000, the company entered into agreement with CDSL and NSDL for admission of t...> More

Gujarat Cotex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Cotex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.24 1.45 537.24
Other Income -
Total Income 9.24 1.45 537.24
Total Expenses 9.24 1.48 524.32
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 7.12 7.12 -
> More on Gujarat Cotex Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat Cotex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Radhagobind Comm 13.04 -4.96 1.88
IFM Impex Global 6.18 4.57 1.86
Munoth Commun. 1.90 0.00 1.83
Gujarat Cotex 2.45 0.00 1.74
Guj. Meditech 4.10 0.00 1.69
Solis Marketing 0.52 -3.70 1.60
A F Enterprises 4.00 -4.99 1.60
> More on Gujarat Cotex Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat Cotex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.42
> More on Gujarat Cotex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat Cotex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Gujarat Cotex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.45
2.57
Week Low/High 2.35
3.00
Month Low/High 2.35
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.35
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
180.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gujarat Cotex: