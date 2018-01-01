Gujarat Foils Ltd.
|BSE: 531410
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE587F01017
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|10.50
|
0.49
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
10.50
|
HIGH
10.50
|
LOW
10.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gujarat Foils Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.01
|VOLUME
|1390
|52-Week high
|25.95
|52-Week low
|9.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|10.50
|Buy Qty
|2145.00
|Sell Price
|10.85
|Sell Qty
|400.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gujarat Foils Ltd.
Gujarat Foils Limited is a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products located on Ahmedabd, New Delhi. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing and trading of aluminum foils & strips. Manufacturing unit is situated at GIDC Chhatral. The company has a branch at Delhi for trading of the products of the company. The company offers some products namely, 9 meters Pack ( economy, stand...> More
Gujarat Foils Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-70.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Gujarat Foils Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.81
|67.75
|-84.04
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.18
|-88.89
|Total Income
|10.83
|67.93
|-84.06
|Total Expenses
|14.49
|64.56
|-77.56
|Operating Profit
|-3.66
|3.37
|-208.61
|Net Profit
|-3.89
|-8.37
|53.52
|Equity Capital
|8.2
|8.2
|-
Gujarat Foils Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bothra Metals
|11.68
|-20.00
|21.63
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
|Sudal Inds.
|12.00
|-3.54
|8.84
|Gujarat Foils
|10.50
|4.90
|8.61
|Synthiko Foils
|41.25
|1.98
|7.18
|Galada Power
|8.75
|4.42
|6.55
|N D Metal Inds.
|26.35
|0.00
|6.53
Gujarat Foils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat Foils Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-52.60%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-83.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Foils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.50
|Week Low/High
|9.69
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|9.69
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.65
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|150.00
