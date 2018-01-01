JUST IN
Gujarat Foils Ltd.

BSE: 531410 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE587F01017
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 10.50 0.49
(4.90%)
OPEN

10.50

 HIGH

10.50

 LOW

10.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Foils Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Foils Ltd.

Gujarat Foils Ltd

Gujarat Foils Limited is a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products located on Ahmedabd, New Delhi. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing and trading of aluminum foils & strips. Manufacturing unit is situated at GIDC Chhatral. The company has a branch at Delhi for trading of the products of the company. The company offers some products namely, 9 meters Pack ( economy, stand...> More

Gujarat Foils Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -70.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Foils Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.81 67.75 -84.04
Other Income 0.02 0.18 -88.89
Total Income 10.83 67.93 -84.06
Total Expenses 14.49 64.56 -77.56
Operating Profit -3.66 3.37 -208.61
Net Profit -3.89 -8.37 53.52
Equity Capital 8.2 8.2 -
Gujarat Foils Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bothra Metals 11.68 -20.00 21.63
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84
Gujarat Foils 10.50 4.90 8.61
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53
Gujarat Foils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.94
Banks/FIs 1.21
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.10
Gujarat Foils Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.70% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -52.60% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -83.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Foils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.50
Week Low/High 9.69
12.00
Month Low/High 9.69
15.00
YEAR Low/High 9.65
26.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
150.00

