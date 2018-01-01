JUST IN
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.

BSE: 531881 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE146F01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 25.30 -0.45
(-1.75%)
OPEN

25.50

 HIGH

26.25

 LOW

25.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd

Arvind Chemicals Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in trading of coal and coke. Coke is a main source of heat and also the reducing agent required for facilitating the conversion of metallurgical ores into metal during the smelting process. The company is an ISO 9002 certified company. Arvind Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 under the name Arvind Chemicals Pvt...> More

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 141.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 -
Other Income 0.31 0.5 -38
Total Income 0.31 0.62 -50
Total Expenses 0.31 0.11 181.82
Operating Profit -0.01 0.51 -101.96
Net Profit -0.01 0.02 -150
Equity Capital 19.81 19.81 -
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhenu Buildcon 2.77 -1.77 5.07
Radhey Trade 15.50 -3.13 5.02
Standard Battery 9.65 4.66 5.02
AAR Commercial 5.00 -50.00 5.01
Gujarat Metallic 25.30 -1.75 5.01
Layla Textile 2.01 -1.95 4.99
Omega Interactiv 99.30 -4.98 4.96
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.27
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.44% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 33.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 36.02% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -27.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.25
26.25
Week Low/High 25.25
27.00
Month Low/High 25.25
33.00
YEAR Low/High 14.80
37.00
All TIME Low/High 14.80
644.00

