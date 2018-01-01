You are here » Home
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.
|BSE: 531881
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE146F01020
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
25.30
|
-0.45
(-1.75%)
|
OPEN
25.50
|
HIGH
26.25
|
LOW
25.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd.
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd
Arvind Chemicals Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in trading of coal and coke. Coke is a main source of heat and also the reducing agent required for facilitating the conversion of metallurgical ores into metal during the smelting process. The company is an ISO 9002 certified company.
Arvind Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 under the name Arvind Chemicals Pvt...> More
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - Financial Results
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - Peer Group
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.44%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|33.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|36.02%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-27.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.25
|
|26.25
|Week Low/High
|25.25
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|25.25
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.80
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.80
|
|644.00
