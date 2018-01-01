Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd

Arvind Chemicals Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in trading of coal and coke. Coke is a main source of heat and also the reducing agent required for facilitating the conversion of metallurgical ores into metal during the smelting process. The company is an ISO 9002 certified company. Arvind Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 under the name Arvind Chemicals Pvt...> More