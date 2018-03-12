JUST IN
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 517288 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE541F01022
BSE 13:35 | 12 Mar 13.50 -0.70
(-4.93%)
OPEN

13.50

 HIGH

13.50

 LOW

13.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.20
VOLUME 511
52-Week high 17.09
52-Week low 8.13
P/E 33.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 13.50
Buy Qty 89.00
Sell Price 13.60
Sell Qty 100.00
About Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

Gujarat Poly-Avx Electronics Ltd is India's Largest Manufacturer of Capacitors and Varistors. The company's standards are set to meet the challenging and steadily increasing demands of the Electronics Industry, with the concept of Total Quality Management. The company was incorporated in the year 1989 and was promoted jointly by Polychem Ltd, AVX Corporation of U.S.A. and Gujarat Industrial I...> More

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -9.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.78 2.84 33.1
Other Income 0.03 0.01 200
Total Income 3.81 2.85 33.68
Total Expenses 3.53 2.62 34.73
Operating Profit 0.28 0.22 27.27
Net Profit 0.13 0.06 116.67
Equity Capital 8.55 8.55 -
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khaitan Elect. 13.00 -1.52 14.95
Sujana Univ. Ind 0.77 -4.94 13.00
Gorani Inds. 23.10 0.00 12.57
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Calcom Vision 13.47 -1.54 10.92
Trend Electronic 11.69 -4.96 8.77
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.80
Banks/FIs 3.83
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.41
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.47% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.44% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 54.64% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 82.19% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.50
13.50
Week Low/High 12.70
16.00
Month Low/High 12.70
17.00
YEAR Low/High 8.13
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
28.00

