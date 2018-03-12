You are here » Home
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 517288
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE541F01022
|
BSE
13:35 | 12 Mar
|
13.50
|
-0.70
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
13.50
|
HIGH
13.50
|
LOW
13.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.20
|VOLUME
|511
|52-Week high
|17.09
|52-Week low
|8.13
|P/E
|33.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|13.50
|Buy Qty
|89.00
|Sell Price
|13.60
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|13.50
|CLOSE
|14.20
|VOLUME
|511
|52-Week high
|17.09
|52-Week low
|8.13
|P/E
|33.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|13.50
|Buy Qty
|89.00
|Sell Price
|13.60
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd.
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
Gujarat Poly-Avx Electronics Ltd is India's Largest Manufacturer of Capacitors and Varistors. The company's standards are set to meet the challenging and steadily increasing demands of the Electronics Industry, with the concept of Total Quality Management.
The company was incorporated in the year 1989 and was promoted jointly by Polychem Ltd, AVX Corporation of U.S.A. and Gujarat Industrial I...> More
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.78
|2.84
|33.1
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Total Income
|3.81
|2.85
|33.68
|Total Expenses
|3.53
|2.62
|34.73
|Operating Profit
|0.28
|0.22
|27.27
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.06
|116.67
|Equity Capital
|8.55
|8.55
| -
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.47%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|54.64%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|82.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.50
|
|13.50
|Week Low/High
|12.70
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|12.70
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.13
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Gujarat Poly Electronics: