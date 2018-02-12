You are here » Home
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.
|BSE: 506640
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE218N01013
|
BSE
LIVE
10:57 | 28 Feb
|
101.25
|
-3.75
(-3.57%)
|
OPEN
101.25
|
HIGH
101.25
|
LOW
101.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|101.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|105.00
|VOLUME
|24
|52-Week high
|352.80
|52-Week low
|101.25
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|101.25
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and auxiliaries and chemicals in India. It also offers monochloro acetic acid and carboxy methyl cellulose. The company was incorporated in the year 1939 and is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|0.13
|7.69
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-40
|Net Profit
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-12.5
|Equity Capital
|0.16
|0.16
| -
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - Peer Group
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-56.75%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-71.30%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|18.36%
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.25
|
|101.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|101.25
|Month Low/High
|101.25
|
|105.00
|YEAR Low/High
|101.25
|
|353.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|1700.00
Quick Links for Gujchem Distillers India: