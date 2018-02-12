JUST IN
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.

BSE: 506640 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE218N01013
BSE LIVE 10:57 | 28 Feb 101.25 -3.75
(-3.57%)
OPEN

101.25

 HIGH

101.25

 LOW

101.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gujchem Distillers India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 101.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 105.00
VOLUME 24
52-Week high 352.80
52-Week low 101.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 101.25
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gujchem Distillers India Ltd.

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and auxiliaries and chemicals in India. It also offers monochloro acetic acid and carboxy methyl cellulose. The company was incorporated in the year 1939 and is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 283.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Expenses 0.14 0.13 7.69
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.05 -40
Net Profit -0.09 -0.08 -12.5
Equity Capital 0.16 0.16 -
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shri Aster Silic 1.28 -4.48 3.01
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90
Guj. Carbon Inds 1.37 3.79 1.70
Gujchem Distill 101.25 -3.57 1.62
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.09
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.89
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.63
Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month -56.75% NA 5.02% 4.33%
1 Year -71.30% NA 16.67% 16.11%
3 Year NA NA 16.73% 18.36%

Gujchem Distillers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.25
101.25
Week Low/High 0.00
101.25
Month Low/High 101.25
105.00
YEAR Low/High 101.25
353.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
1700.00

