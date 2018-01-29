Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Gulshan Polyols Ltd (GPL) is a manufacturer of Calcium Carbonate and specialty chemical Sorbitol 70%.It enjoys an esteemed customer profile including some of the most trusted names in the world like Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Wipro, Cipla, Ranbaxy etc. It is also the largest exporter of Sorbitol from the country with a presence in 16 countries covering three continents of...> More