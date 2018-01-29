Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
|BSE: 532457
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: GULPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE255D01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|73.20
|
-0.05
(-0.07%)
|
OPEN
75.15
|
HIGH
76.00
|
LOW
72.75
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|73.75
|
0.35
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
74.00
|
HIGH
75.95
|
LOW
73.00
|OPEN
|75.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.25
|VOLUME
|13811
|52-Week high
|113.95
|52-Week low
|70.00
|P/E
|16.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|343
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|74.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.40
|VOLUME
|85444
|52-Week high
|113.25
|52-Week low
|69.50
|P/E
|16.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|343
|Buy Price
|73.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|73.70
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
Gulshan Polyols Ltd (GPL) is a manufacturer of Calcium Carbonate and specialty chemical Sorbitol 70%.It enjoys an esteemed customer profile including some of the most trusted names in the world like Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Wipro, Cipla, Ranbaxy etc. It is also the largest exporter of Sorbitol from the country with a presence in 16 countries covering three continents of...> More
Gulshan Polyols Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|343
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.75
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|56.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.30
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 29Th January 2018 And Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Gulshan Polyols Limited - Reply to Clarification - Financial results
-
-
Revised Record Date For The Purpose Of Inerim Dividend Declaration For The FY 2017-18
-
Gulshan Polyols Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|158.12
|121.62
|30.01
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.99
|-27.27
|Total Income
|158.85
|122.61
|29.56
|Total Expenses
|141.6
|109.88
|28.87
|Operating Profit
|17.25
|12.73
|35.51
|Net Profit
|4.01
|4.65
|-13.76
|Equity Capital
|4.69
|4.69
|-
Gulshan Polyols Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prem. Explosives
|364.50
|0.97
|387.83
|Kesar Petroprod.
|39.10
|-3.81
|378.10
|Amines & Plast.
|68.45
|1.71
|376.48
|Gulshan Polyols
|73.20
|-0.07
|343.31
|Vishnu Chemicals
|285.75
|-2.11
|341.47
|Dai-ichi Karkari
|433.80
|0.66
|323.18
|Kanoria Chem.
|71.75
|-1.03
|313.55
Gulshan Polyols Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gulshan Polyols Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.51%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.04%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.97%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|35.21%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gulshan Polyols Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.75
|
|76.00
|Week Low/High
|70.00
|
|80.00
|Month Low/High
|70.00
|
|90.00
|YEAR Low/High
|70.00
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|124.00
