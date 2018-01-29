JUST IN
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

BSE: 532457 Sector: Industrials
NSE: GULPOLY ISIN Code: INE255D01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 73.20 -0.05
(-0.07%)
OPEN

75.15

 HIGH

76.00

 LOW

72.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 73.75 0.35
(0.48%)
OPEN

74.00

 HIGH

75.95

 LOW

73.00
OPEN 75.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.25
VOLUME 13811
52-Week high 113.95
52-Week low 70.00
P/E 16.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 343
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Gulshan Polyols Ltd (GPL) is a manufacturer of Calcium Carbonate and specialty chemical Sorbitol 70%.It enjoys an esteemed customer profile including some of the most trusted names in the world like Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Wipro, Cipla, Ranbaxy etc. It is also the largest exporter of Sorbitol from the country with a presence in 16 countries covering three continents of...> More

Gulshan Polyols Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   343
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.75
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Gulshan Polyols Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 158.12 121.62 30.01
Other Income 0.72 0.99 -27.27
Total Income 158.85 122.61 29.56
Total Expenses 141.6 109.88 28.87
Operating Profit 17.25 12.73 35.51
Net Profit 4.01 4.65 -13.76
Equity Capital 4.69 4.69 -
> More on Gulshan Polyols Ltd Financials Results

Gulshan Polyols Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prem. Explosives 364.50 0.97 387.83
Kesar Petroprod. 39.10 -3.81 378.10
Amines & Plast. 68.45 1.71 376.48
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Vishnu Chemicals 285.75 -2.11 341.47
Dai-ichi Karkari 433.80 0.66 323.18
Kanoria Chem. 71.75 -1.03 313.55
> More on Gulshan Polyols Ltd Peer Group

Gulshan Polyols Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.89
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 4.64
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.18
> More on Gulshan Polyols Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gulshan Polyols Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.51% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.04% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.97% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 35.21% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gulshan Polyols Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.75
76.00
Week Low/High 70.00
80.00
Month Low/High 70.00
90.00
YEAR Low/High 70.00
114.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
124.00

