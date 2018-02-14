Gupta Synthetics Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Gupta Synthetics was promoted by the Gupta Group, one of the largest manufacturers and processors of man-made fabrics in Surat. The company is engaged in texturising, twisting, dyeing of yarn and weaving of fabrics. It has factories at Pipodara (Surat district), Gujarat, and Silvassa with installed capacities of 1500 kg pd for texturising of y...> More