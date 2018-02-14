JUST IN
Gupta Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514116 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE957D01017
BSE 12:47 | 23 Nov Gupta Synthetics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gupta Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.36
CLOSE 2.48
VOLUME 4467
52-Week high 5.76
52-Week low 2.36
P/E 0.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Gupta Synthetics Ltd.

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Gupta Synthetics was promoted by the Gupta Group, one of the largest manufacturers and processors of man-made fabrics in Surat. The company is engaged in texturising, twisting, dyeing of yarn and weaving of fabrics. It has factories at Pipodara (Surat district), Gujarat, and Silvassa with installed capacities of 1500 kg pd for texturising of y...> More

Gupta Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -249.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gupta Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.73 28.1 12.92
Other Income 0.18 0.05 260
Total Income 31.92 28.15 13.39
Total Expenses 31.43 26.59 18.2
Operating Profit 0.49 1.56 -68.59
Net Profit -0.32 -3.64 91.21
Equity Capital 7.35 7.35 -
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Birla Trans.Carp 7.50 0.00 2.13
Nutricircle 73.00 2.82 1.97
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65
Sunday Exports 3.09 4.75 1.54
Kakatiya Textile 2.40 -4.00 1.39
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.33
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -32.57% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.03%

Gupta Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.36
2.50
Week Low/High 0.00
2.50
Month Low/High 0.00
2.50
YEAR Low/High 2.36
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
125.00

