Gupta Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 514116
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE957D01017
|BSE 12:47 | 23 Nov
|Gupta Synthetics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gupta Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.48
|VOLUME
|4467
|52-Week high
|5.76
|52-Week low
|2.36
|P/E
|0.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Gupta Synthetics Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1984, Gupta Synthetics was promoted by the Gupta Group, one of the largest manufacturers and processors of man-made fabrics in Surat. The company is engaged in texturising, twisting, dyeing of yarn and weaving of fabrics. It has factories at Pipodara (Surat district), Gujarat, and Silvassa with installed capacities of 1500 kg pd for texturising of y...> More
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-249.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Held On 14.02.2018 For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Result (Provisional) For
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7 (3) For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Compliance With Regulation 13(3) SEBI For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.09.2017
-
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.73
|28.1
|12.92
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.05
|260
|Total Income
|31.92
|28.15
|13.39
|Total Expenses
|31.43
|26.59
|18.2
|Operating Profit
|0.49
|1.56
|-68.59
|Net Profit
|-0.32
|-3.64
|91.21
|Equity Capital
|7.35
|7.35
|-
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Birla Trans.Carp
|7.50
|0.00
|2.13
|Nutricircle
|73.00
|2.82
|1.97
|United Textiles
|6.17
|4.93
|1.85
|Gupta Synthetics
|2.36
|-4.84
|1.73
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
|Sunday Exports
|3.09
|4.75
|1.54
|Kakatiya Textile
|2.40
|-4.00
|1.39
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-32.57%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Gupta Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.50
|YEAR Low/High
|2.36
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|125.00
