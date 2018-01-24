JUST IN
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.

BSE: 530141 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE487G01018
BSE 15:14 | 01 Feb Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.59
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.59
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.59
52-Week low 6.59
P/E 6.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.57
Sell Qty 50.00
About Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in May '92 at Madras, Gyan Developers was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Gouthamchand, Ashok Raj and Sampath Raj Jain. The company is engaged in developing residential flats in Madras. It came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to part-finance its project of developing houses in various places and to meet the long...> More

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.36 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.36 -
Total Expenses 0.33 0.06 450
Operating Profit 0.03 -0.06 150
Net Profit 0.02 -0.07 128.57
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Haz.Multi Proj. 0.88 -1.12 2.23
Brilliant Port. 6.65 0.00 2.06
Sikozy Realtors 0.45 4.65 2.01
Gyan Developers 6.59 0.00 1.98
Raghunath Intl. 3.80 -5.00 1.90
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
FGP 1.16 0.00 1.38
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.01
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.59
6.59
Week Low/High 0.00
6.59
Month Low/High 0.00
6.59
YEAR Low/High 6.59
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
60.00

