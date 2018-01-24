You are here » Home
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.
|BSE: 530141
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE487G01018
|
BSE
15:14 | 01 Feb
|
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.59
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.59
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.59
|52-Week low
|6.59
|P/E
|6.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.57
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd.
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in May '92 at Madras, Gyan Developers was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'94. It was promoted by Gouthamchand, Ashok Raj and Sampath Raj Jain.
The company is engaged in developing residential flats in Madras. It came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to part-finance its project of developing houses in various places and to meet the long...> More
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - Financial Results
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - Peer Group
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.59
|
|6.59
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.59
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.59
|YEAR Low/High
|6.59
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|60.00
