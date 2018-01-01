You are here » Home
» Company
» H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502873
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE950C01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:57 | 12 Mar
|
37.10
|
3.10
(9.12%)
|
OPEN
34.00
|
HIGH
37.10
|
LOW
30.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|34.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.00
|VOLUME
|26812
|52-Week high
|47.90
|52-Week low
|30.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|32.60
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|37.10
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|34.00
|CLOSE
|34.00
|VOLUME
|26812
|52-Week high
|47.90
|52-Week low
|30.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|32.60
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|37.10
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills manufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill.
Balancin...> More
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.68
|18.1
|30.83
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Total Income
|23.75
|18.14
|30.93
|Total Expenses
|22.72
|19.23
|18.15
|Operating Profit
|1.03
|-1.09
|194.5
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-1.08
|102.78
|Equity Capital
|3.81
|3.81
| -
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.06%
|NA
|0.11%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-0.40%
|NA
|-1.51%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|1.64%
|NA
|1.67%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-9.84%
|NA
|5.05%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|0.27%
|NA
|16.71%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|34.91%
|NA
|16.78%
|18.35%
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.60
|
|37.10
|Week Low/High
|30.60
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|30.60
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.60
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|98.00
Quick Links for H P Cotton Textile Mills: