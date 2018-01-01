H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills manufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill. Balancin...> More