H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502873 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE950C01014
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 37.10 3.10
(9.12%)
OPEN

34.00

 HIGH

37.10

 LOW

30.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Promoted as a joint venture in association with the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation, HP Cotton Textile Mills manufactures cotton sewing thread, hosiery yarn and industrial yarn of different colours for sewing, weaving carpets and canvas belting, filter cloth, tarpaulins, taper, fishing nets, canvas cloth and industrial ropes. It has a sewing- thread-cum-spinning mill.

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.68 18.1 30.83
Other Income 0.07 0.04 75
Total Income 23.75 18.14 30.93
Total Expenses 22.72 19.23 18.15
Operating Profit 1.03 -1.09 194.5
Net Profit 0.03 -1.08 102.78
Equity Capital 3.81 3.81 -
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunil Inds. 35.10 -2.50 14.74
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
H P Cotton Tex 37.10 9.12 14.14
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.93
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 34.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.56
H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.06% NA 0.11% -0.91%
1 Month -0.40% NA -1.51% -0.88%
3 Month 1.64% NA 1.67% 0.95%
6 Month -9.84% NA 5.05% 4.31%
1 Year 0.27% NA 16.71% 16.09%
3 Year 34.91% NA 16.78% 18.35%

H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.60
37.10
Week Low/High 30.60
39.00
Month Low/High 30.60
42.00
YEAR Low/High 30.60
48.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
98.00

