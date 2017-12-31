H. S. India Ltd.
About H. S. India Ltd.
H. S. India Ltd., formerly known as Hotel Silver Plaza Limited was incorporated as private limited on 12th September, 1989. It was converted into a public Limited company on 27th April, 1992. The company belongs to the Bansal group of companies which is part of Karishma group. Hotel Silver Plaza Limited was originally promoted by Shri R N Thesia alongwith Shri P R Bansal and Shri Suresh T. Pate...> More
H. S. India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
H. S. India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.64
|5.7
|16.49
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Total Income
|6.78
|5.83
|16.3
|Total Expenses
|5.21
|4.09
|27.38
|Operating Profit
|1.57
|1.74
|-9.77
|Net Profit
|0.38
|0.27
|40.74
|Equity Capital
|16.24
|16.24
|-
H. S. India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|James Hotels
|23.50
|-4.86
|18.80
|Ras Resorts
|42.25
|-0.71
|16.77
|Reliable Ventur.
|15.05
|3.08
|16.57
|H. S. India
|10.00
|2.56
|16.24
|Polo Hotels
|7.00
|-1.41
|15.66
|Pecos Hotels
|70.00
|3.70
|9.17
|Cindrella Hotels
|24.35
|4.96
|8.77
H. S. India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
H. S. India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.29%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|113.22%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
H. S. India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.90
|
|10.99
|Week Low/High
|9.55
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.25
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.41
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|84.00
