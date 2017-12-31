JUST IN
H. S. India Ltd.

BSE: 532145 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE731B01010
BSE 15:00 | 12 Mar 10.00 0.25
(2.56%)
OPEN

10.50

 HIGH

10.99

 LOW

9.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan H. S. India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About H. S. India Ltd.

H. S. India Ltd

H. S. India Ltd., formerly known as Hotel Silver Plaza Limited was incorporated as private limited on 12th September, 1989. It was converted into a public Limited company on 27th April, 1992. The company belongs to the Bansal group of companies which is part of Karishma group. Hotel Silver Plaza Limited was originally promoted by Shri R N Thesia alongwith Shri P R Bansal and Shri Suresh T. Pate...> More

H. S. India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

H. S. India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.64 5.7 16.49
Other Income 0.13 0.13 0
Total Income 6.78 5.83 16.3
Total Expenses 5.21 4.09 27.38
Operating Profit 1.57 1.74 -9.77
Net Profit 0.38 0.27 40.74
Equity Capital 16.24 16.24 -
H. S. India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
James Hotels 23.50 -4.86 18.80
Ras Resorts 42.25 -0.71 16.77
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24
Polo Hotels 7.00 -1.41 15.66
Pecos Hotels 70.00 3.70 9.17
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77
H. S. India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.51
H. S. India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.29% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 113.22% NA 17.24% 19.01%

H. S. India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.90
10.99
Week Low/High 9.55
11.00
Month Low/High 9.25
14.00
YEAR Low/High 6.41
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
84.00

