Haldyn Glass Ltd.

BSE: 515147 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE506D01020
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
About Haldyn Glass Ltd.

Haldyn Glass Ltd

Haldyn Glass Gujarat (HGGL), an associate company of Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. HGGL incorporated in April 1991 as a public company has its plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 tpd. The company's locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural ga...> More

Haldyn Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   211
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Haldyn Glass Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 42.02 50.32 -16.49
Other Income 2.01 0.44 356.82
Total Income 44.03 50.76 -13.26
Total Expenses 39.07 40.21 -2.84
Operating Profit 4.96 10.55 -52.99
Net Profit 1.61 4.68 -65.6
Equity Capital 5.38 5.38 -
Haldyn Glass Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Borosil 102.90 4.68 701.78
Saint-Gob. Sekur 58.35 1.13 531.63
Viaan Industries 37.00 0.82 399.97
Haldyn Glass 39.15 1.69 210.63
Banaras Beads 61.60 2.67 40.90
Triveni Glass 15.05 0.00 18.99
Sejal Glass 4.23 -4.94 14.19
Haldyn Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.49
Haldyn Glass Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.93% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.79% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.79% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.92% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 59.80% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Haldyn Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.25
39.45
Week Low/High 38.10
42.00
Month Low/High 38.10
43.00
YEAR Low/High 35.40
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
55.00

