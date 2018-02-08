Haldyn Glass Ltd.
|BSE: 515147
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE506D01020
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|39.15
|
0.65
(1.69%)
|
OPEN
38.85
|
HIGH
39.45
|
LOW
38.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Haldyn Glass Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Haldyn Glass Ltd.
Haldyn Glass Gujarat (HGGL), an associate company of Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. HGGL incorporated in April 1991 as a public company has its plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 tpd. The company's locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural ga...> More
Haldyn Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|211
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.37
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|55.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
Haldyn Glass Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|42.02
|50.32
|-16.49
|Other Income
|2.01
|0.44
|356.82
|Total Income
|44.03
|50.76
|-13.26
|Total Expenses
|39.07
|40.21
|-2.84
|Operating Profit
|4.96
|10.55
|-52.99
|Net Profit
|1.61
|4.68
|-65.6
|Equity Capital
|5.38
|5.38
|-
Haldyn Glass Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Borosil
|102.90
|4.68
|701.78
|Saint-Gob. Sekur
|58.35
|1.13
|531.63
|Viaan Industries
|37.00
|0.82
|399.97
|Haldyn Glass
|39.15
|1.69
|210.63
|Banaras Beads
|61.60
|2.67
|40.90
|Triveni Glass
|15.05
|0.00
|18.99
|Sejal Glass
|4.23
|-4.94
|14.19
Haldyn Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Haldyn Glass Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.93%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.79%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.79%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|59.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Haldyn Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.25
|
|39.45
|Week Low/High
|38.10
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|38.10
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.40
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|55.00
