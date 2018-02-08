Haldyn Glass Ltd

Haldyn Glass Gujarat (HGGL), an associate company of Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. HGGL incorporated in April 1991 as a public company has its plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 tpd. The company's locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural ga...> More