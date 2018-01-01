You are here » Home
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd.
|BSE: 509597
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE722D01015
|
BSE
LIVE
14:05 | 12 Mar
|
371.00
|
-14.00
(-3.64%)
|
OPEN
353.05
|
HIGH
390.00
|
LOW
353.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|353.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|385.00
|VOLUME
|175
|52-Week high
|506.20
|52-Week low
|250.05
|P/E
|21.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|365.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|371.00
|Sell Qty
|29.00
|OPEN
|353.05
|CLOSE
|385.00
|VOLUME
|175
|52-Week high
|506.20
|52-Week low
|250.05
|P/E
|21.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|365.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|371.00
|Sell Qty
|29.00
About Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd.
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd
Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company manufactures powder paints used in powder coatings (mainly for consumer durables like washing machines), varnishes and synthetic resins.
The company diversified its production pattern. It set up a pre-colour coated steel coil project which went into commercial production in Mar.'95. It has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Oxyplast, Be...> More
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.72
|0.8
|-10
|Other Income
|-0.57
|1.22
|-146.72
|Total Income
|0.15
|2.02
|-92.57
|Total Expenses
|0.59
|0.66
|-10.61
|Operating Profit
|-0.45
|1.36
|-133.09
|Net Profit
|-0.5
|1.03
|-148.54
|Equity Capital
|0.68
|0.68
| -
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - Peer Group
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.05%
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-19.89%
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|12.77%
|NA
|1.90%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|42.15%
|NA
|5.29%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|27.12%
|NA
|16.97%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|-16.42%
|NA
|17.03%
|18.62%
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|353.00
|
|390.00
|Week Low/High
|353.00
|
|425.00
|Month Low/High
|353.00
|
|463.00
|YEAR Low/High
|250.05
|
|506.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|1387.00
