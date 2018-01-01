JUST IN
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd.

BSE: 509597 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE722D01015
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 371.00 -14.00
(-3.64%)
OPEN

353.05

 HIGH

390.00

 LOW

353.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd.

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company manufactures powder paints used in powder coatings (mainly for consumer durables like washing machines), varnishes and synthetic resins. The company diversified its production pattern. It set up a pre-colour coated steel coil project which went into commercial production in Mar.'95. It has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Oxyplast, Be...> More

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 545.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.72 0.8 -10
Other Income -0.57 1.22 -146.72
Total Income 0.15 2.02 -92.57
Total Expenses 0.59 0.66 -10.61
Operating Profit -0.45 1.36 -133.09
Net Profit -0.5 1.03 -148.54
Equity Capital 0.68 0.68 -
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Berger Paints 245.30 -0.59 23818.63
Akzo Nobel 1755.00 -0.11 8188.83
Shalimar Paints 149.25 -1.71 335.81
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 25.23
Yug Decor 28.55 -6.24 11.91
Jenson & Nich. 2.40 -4.76 8.99
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 14.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.34
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.05% NA 0.33% -0.68%
1 Month -19.89% NA -1.29% -0.64%
3 Month 12.77% NA 1.90% 1.19%
6 Month 42.15% NA 5.29% 4.56%
1 Year 27.12% NA 16.97% 16.36%
3 Year -16.42% NA 17.03% 18.62%

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 353.00
390.00
Week Low/High 353.00
425.00
Month Low/High 353.00
463.00
YEAR Low/High 250.05
506.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
1387.00

