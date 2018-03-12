JUST IN
Haria Exports Ltd.

BSE: 512604 Sector: Industrials
NSE: HARIAEXPO ISIN Code: INE772B01014
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 4.20 0.20
(5.00%)
OPEN

4.20

 HIGH

4.20

 LOW

3.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Haria Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.00
VOLUME 605
52-Week high 7.90
52-Week low 2.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 3.80
Buy Qty 1025.00
Sell Price 4.20
Sell Qty 1465.00
About Haria Exports Ltd.

Haria Exports Ltd

Haria Exports (HEL) was incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture and export readymade garments, before becoming a deemed public limited company, under Section 43A(1A) of the Companies Act, 1956. A government-recognised trading house manufacturing and exporting readymade garments, Haria Exports, the flagship of the Haria group, has manufacturing facilities (inst. cap. : 9.84 lac ...> More

Haria Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Haria Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Net Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Equity Capital 11.55 11.55 -
Haria Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spice Islands Ap 20.00 3.09 8.60
Haria Apparels 4.10 -4.65 6.27
Cityman 5.18 4.86 6.06
Haria Exports 4.20 5.00 4.85
Ceenik Exports 8.25 0.00 2.76
Haria Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 62.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.18
Haria Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 11.11% NA 0.54% -0.35%
1 Month 6.60% NA -1.08% -0.31%
3 Month 58.49% NA 2.11% 1.52%
6 Month 25.37% NA 5.51% 4.90%
1 Year -41.42% NA 17.22% 16.75%
3 Year 100.00% NA 17.28% 19.02%

Haria Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.80
4.20
Week Low/High 3.76
4.20
Month Low/High 3.76
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.21
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.69
125.00

