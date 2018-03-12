Haria Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 512604
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: HARIAEXPO
|ISIN Code: INE772B01014
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|4.20
|
0.20
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
4.20
|
HIGH
4.20
|
LOW
3.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Haria Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.00
|VOLUME
|605
|52-Week high
|7.90
|52-Week low
|2.21
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|3.80
|Buy Qty
|1025.00
|Sell Price
|4.20
|Sell Qty
|1465.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Haria Exports Ltd.
Haria Exports (HEL) was incorporated as a private limited company to manufacture and export readymade garments, before becoming a deemed public limited company, under Section 43A(1A) of the Companies Act, 1956. A government-recognised trading house manufacturing and exporting readymade garments, Haria Exports, the flagship of the Haria group, has manufacturing facilities (inst. cap. : 9.84 lac ...> More
Haria Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31St 2017
-
Statement Of Grievance Redressal Mechanism Pursuant To Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
-
Un-Audited Financial Result Under Regulation 30 Schedule III Part A Para A (4) (H) For The Quarter
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30Th 2017
-
Statement Of Grievance Redressal Mechanism Pursuant To Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation
-
Revised Un-Audited Financial Result Under Regulation 30 Schedule III Part A Para A (4) (H) For The
Haria Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|20
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|20
|Equity Capital
|11.55
|11.55
|-
Haria Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Spice Islands Ap
|20.00
|3.09
|8.60
|Haria Apparels
|4.10
|-4.65
|6.27
|Cityman
|5.18
|4.86
|6.06
|Haria Exports
|4.20
|5.00
|4.85
|Ceenik Exports
|8.25
|0.00
|2.76
Haria Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Haria Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|11.11%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.60%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|58.49%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.37%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-41.42%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|100.00%
|NA
|17.28%
|19.02%
Haria Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.20
|Week Low/High
|3.76
|
|4.20
|Month Low/High
|3.76
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.21
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.69
|
|125.00
