Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd.
|BSE: 526931
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE400G01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
100.50
|
-0.35
(-0.35%)
|
OPEN
103.50
|
HIGH
105.00
|
LOW
98.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd.
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
Incorporated on 9 Jul.'81, Hariyana Ship Breakers (HSBL) was promoted by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, Rajeev Agarwal, Sanjeev Agarwal and Rakesh Agarwal. The promoters also have interests in Inducto Steels, Inducto Ispat Alloys, Haryana International, etc. HSBL is managed by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, the chairman and managing director.
HSBL is in the business of ship-breaking at the world famous Alang Shi...
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.99
|26.34
|51.82
|Other Income
|4.24
|3.02
|40.4
|Total Income
|44.23
|29.36
|50.65
|Total Expenses
|40.22
|30.14
|33.44
|Operating Profit
|4.01
|-0.78
|614.1
|Net Profit
|2.46
|-2.56
|196.09
|Equity Capital
|6.17
|6.17
| -
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - Peer Group
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.32%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|35.35%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|39.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|133.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|98.80
|
|105.00
|Week Low/High
|98.80
|
|123.00
|Month Low/High
|87.50
|
|123.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.25
|
|123.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|123.00
Quick Links for Hariyana Ship Breakers: