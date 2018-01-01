JUST IN
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd.

BSE: 526931 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE400G01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 100.50 -0.35
(-0.35%)
OPEN

103.50

 HIGH

105.00

 LOW

98.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd.

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

Incorporated on 9 Jul.'81, Hariyana Ship Breakers (HSBL) was promoted by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, Rajeev Agarwal, Sanjeev Agarwal and Rakesh Agarwal. The promoters also have interests in Inducto Steels, Inducto Ispat Alloys, Haryana International, etc. HSBL is managed by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, the chairman and managing director. HSBL is in the business of ship-breaking at the world famous Alang Shi...> More

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   62
EPS - TTM () [*S] 27.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 189.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.99 26.34 51.82
Other Income 4.24 3.02 40.4
Total Income 44.23 29.36 50.65
Total Expenses 40.22 30.14 33.44
Operating Profit 4.01 -0.78 614.1
Net Profit 2.46 -2.56 196.09
Equity Capital 6.17 6.17 -
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cochin Shipyard 515.30 -0.30 7004.99
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 3.69 2588.94
ABG Shipyard 9.29 -0.85 92.60
Hariyana Ship 100.50 -0.35 62.01
Siddhi Vin. Ship 60.15 5.53 34.59
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 30.08
W I Shipyard 0.88 0.00 25.93
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.61
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.24% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.32% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 35.35% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 39.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 133.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 98.80
105.00
Week Low/High 98.80
123.00
Month Low/High 87.50
123.00
YEAR Low/High 65.25
123.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
123.00

