JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Harmony Capital Services Ltd

Harmony Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 530055 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE264N01017
BSE 13:19 | 08 Feb Harmony Capital Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Harmony Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.55
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.97
52-Week low 5.55
P/E 6.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.55
Sell Qty 499.00
OPEN 5.55
CLOSE 5.55
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.97
52-Week low 5.55
P/E 6.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.55
Sell Qty 499.00

About Harmony Capital Services Ltd.

Harmony Capital Services Ltd

Harmony Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Harmony Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 0.05 60
Total Income 0.08 0.05 60
Total Expenses 0.05 0.01 400
Operating Profit 0.03 0.04 -25
Net Profit 0.03 0.04 -25
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Harmony Capital Services Ltd Financials Results

Harmony Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Five X Tradecom 0.85 -4.49 1.75
Ramchandra Leas. 0.34 -2.86 1.74
Dynamic Portfol 1.48 -1.99 1.73
Harmony Capital 5.55 0.00 1.66
Maruti Sec. 3.30 0.00 1.65
Beryl Securities 3.36 -4.82 1.63
Madhur Cap.& Fin 1.65 0.00 1.58
> More on Harmony Capital Services Ltd Peer Group

Harmony Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.81
> More on Harmony Capital Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Harmony Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Harmony Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.55
5.55
Week Low/High 0.00
5.55
Month Low/High 0.00
5.55
YEAR Low/High 5.55
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
24.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Harmony Capital Services: