Harmony Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530055
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE264N01017
|BSE 13:19 | 08 Feb
|Harmony Capital Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Harmony Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.55
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|5.97
|52-Week low
|5.55
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.55
|Sell Qty
|499.00
About Harmony Capital Services Ltd.
Harmony Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.53
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Unaudited Quarterly Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Revised Financial Result For Quarter Ended On 30Th Sept. 2017
-
-
The Board Meeting For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017 Is Scheduled To Be Held On T
Harmony Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.05
|60
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.05
|60
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Harmony Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Five X Tradecom
|0.85
|-4.49
|1.75
|Ramchandra Leas.
|0.34
|-2.86
|1.74
|Dynamic Portfol
|1.48
|-1.99
|1.73
|Harmony Capital
|5.55
|0.00
|1.66
|Maruti Sec.
|3.30
|0.00
|1.65
|Beryl Securities
|3.36
|-4.82
|1.63
|Madhur Cap.& Fin
|1.65
|0.00
|1.58
Harmony Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Harmony Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.55
|
|5.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.55
|YEAR Low/High
|5.55
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|24.00
