Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.

BSE: 500467 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: HARRMALAYA ISIN Code: INE544A01019
BSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 77.25 -1.30
(-1.65%)
OPEN

79.50

 HIGH

80.20

 LOW

77.25
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 77.45 -1.45
(-1.84%)
OPEN

78.55

 HIGH

80.05

 LOW

77.00
About Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., a member of the RPG group is into various businesses including tea and rubber plantations; structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering activities; trading in and export of tea, coffee and spices; estate supplies and trading, clearing, shipping, air travel and air cargo activities; and bio-technology. Harisons Malayalam, formed in 1984 with the merger of H...> More

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   143
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.15
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 106.71 98.84 7.96
Other Income 1.4 1.09 28.44
Total Income 108.11 99.92 8.2
Total Expenses 98.82 90.05 9.74
Operating Profit 9.29 9.87 -5.88
Net Profit 5.09 5.03 1.19
Equity Capital 18.45 18.45 -
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pix Transmission 135.40 -0.77 184.55
GRP 1245.00 -0.64 165.59
James Warren Tea 131.00 0.00 157.20
Harri. Malayalam 77.25 -1.65 142.60
Assam CO. (I) 4.42 1.38 136.93
Warren Tea 110.00 -0.86 131.45
Rishiroop 108.50 -2.56 105.24
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.30
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 38.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.95
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.21% -7.52% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -14.07% -12.34% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -18.43% -20.24% 1.46% 0.90%
6 Month -0.83% 1.24% 4.83% 4.26%
1 Year -5.27% -5.43% 16.47% 16.03%
3 Year 69.78% 64.61% 16.53% 18.29%

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 77.25
80.20
Week Low/High 77.25
86.00
Month Low/High 77.25
91.00
YEAR Low/High 69.80
125.00
All TIME Low/High 3.80
390.00

