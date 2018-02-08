You are here » Home
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.
|BSE: 500467
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: HARRMALAYA
|ISIN Code: INE544A01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:35 | 12 Mar
|
77.25
|
-1.30
(-1.65%)
|
OPEN
79.50
|
HIGH
80.20
|
LOW
77.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
77.45
|
-1.45
(-1.84%)
|
OPEN
78.55
|
HIGH
80.05
|
LOW
77.00
About Harrisons Malayalam Ltd.
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., a member of the RPG group is into various businesses including tea and rubber plantations; structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering activities; trading in and export of tea, coffee and spices; estate supplies and trading, clearing, shipping, air travel and air cargo activities; and bio-technology.
Harisons Malayalam, formed in 1984 with the merger of H...
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Harrisons Malayalam Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|106.71
|98.84
|7.96
|Other Income
|1.4
|1.09
|28.44
|Total Income
|108.11
|99.92
|8.2
|Total Expenses
|98.82
|90.05
|9.74
|Operating Profit
|9.29
|9.87
|-5.88
|Net Profit
|5.09
|5.03
|1.19
|Equity Capital
|18.45
|18.45
| -
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - Peer Group
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.21%
|-7.52%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-14.07%
|-12.34%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-18.43%
|-20.24%
|1.46%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-0.83%
|1.24%
|4.83%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-5.27%
|-5.43%
|16.47%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|69.78%
|64.61%
|16.53%
|18.29%
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|77.25
|
|80.20
|Week Low/High
|77.25
|
|86.00
|Month Low/High
|77.25
|
|91.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.80
|
|125.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.80
|
|390.00
Quick Links for Harrisons Malayalam: