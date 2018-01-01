JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524080 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE681F01018
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 42.25 2.00
(4.97%)
OPEN

41.00

 HIGH

42.25

 LOW

38.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 41.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.25
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 38.50
P/E 12.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 42.25
Buy Qty 155.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 41.00
CLOSE 40.25
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 38.50
P/E 12.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 42.25
Buy Qty 155.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated on 22 Jan.'85 and commencing business on 22 Apr.'85, Haryana Leather Chemicals (HLCL) is promoted by N K Jain and the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC). HLCL came out with a public issue in Sep.'88 to finance its Rs 4.67-cr project, to manufacture a wide range of leather chemicals and auxiliaries (cap. : 1510 tpa). It issued right shares in Oct.'92 to finance th...> More

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 1.99
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.75 9.32 -6.12
Other Income 0.19 0.34 -44.12
Total Income 8.95 9.66 -7.35
Total Expenses 8.23 8.54 -3.63
Operating Profit 0.72 1.12 -35.71
Net Profit 0.34 0.54 -37.04
Equity Capital 4.91 4.91 -
> More on Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Refex Industries 16.00 -1.23 24.77
Avon Lifescience 9.81 4.92 23.38
Natl. Oxygen 44.05 -4.24 21.14
Haryana Leather 42.25 4.97 20.74
Laffans Petroch 24.10 -3.98 19.28
Sh. Hari Chem. 39.85 -4.55 17.73
Chemcrux Enterp. 33.95 -3.00 16.77
> More on Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.58
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 53.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.42
> More on Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.87% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.16% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.75% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.50
42.25
Week Low/High 38.50
45.00
Month Low/High 38.50
53.00
YEAR Low/High 38.50
70.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
90.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Haryana Leather Chemicals: