Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524080
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE681F01018
|
BSE
15:20 | 12 Mar
|
42.25
|
2.00
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
41.00
|
HIGH
42.25
|
LOW
38.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|70.00
|52-Week low
|38.50
|P/E
|12.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|42.25
|Buy Qty
|155.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|41.00
|CLOSE
|40.25
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|70.00
|52-Week low
|38.50
|P/E
|12.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|42.25
|Buy Qty
|155.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20.74
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated on 22 Jan.'85 and commencing business on 22 Apr.'85, Haryana Leather Chemicals (HLCL) is promoted by N K Jain and the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIDC). HLCL came out with a public issue in Sep.'88 to finance its Rs 4.67-cr project, to manufacture a wide range of leather chemicals and auxiliaries (cap. : 1510 tpa). It issued right shares in Oct.'92 to finance th...> More
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.75
|9.32
|-6.12
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.34
|-44.12
|Total Income
|8.95
|9.66
|-7.35
|Total Expenses
|8.23
|8.54
|-3.63
|Operating Profit
|0.72
|1.12
|-35.71
|Net Profit
|0.34
|0.54
|-37.04
|Equity Capital
|4.91
|4.91
| -
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.16%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.75%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.50
|
|42.25
|Week Low/High
|38.50
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|38.50
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.50
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|90.00
