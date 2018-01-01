Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd.
|BSE: 514296
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE206G01012
|BSE 14:38 | 19 Dec
|Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd Not listed in BSE
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.54
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|2.66
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|2.66
|Buy Qty
|13950.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd.
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.09
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
Announcement
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended S
-
-
Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
-
Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.56
|13.56
|29.5
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Total Income
|17.6
|13.58
|29.6
|Total Expenses
|16.18
|12.71
|27.3
|Operating Profit
|1.43
|0.87
|64.37
|Net Profit
|0.33
|0.11
|200
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Seasons Textiles
|18.45
|4.24
|13.82
|Aditya Spinners
|8.25
|3.13
|13.81
|Kandagiri Spinng
|35.85
|-5.66
|13.80
|Haryana Texprint
|2.66
|4.72
|13.30
|Kumar Wire Cloth
|45.10
|-4.04
|12.45
|H P Cotton Tex
|32.60
|-4.12
|12.42
|Suprem.Tex Mart
|1.71
|-8.56
|11.67
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|5.98%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.00%
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.66
|
|2.66
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.66
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.66
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.66
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|18.00
