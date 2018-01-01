JUST IN
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd.

BSE: 514296 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE206G01012
BSE 14:38 | 19 Dec Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.66
CLOSE 2.54
VOLUME 550
52-Week high 2.66
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 12.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 2.66
Buy Qty 13950.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd.

Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.09
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 17.56 13.56 29.5
Other Income 0.05 0.02 150
Total Income 17.6 13.58 29.6
Total Expenses 16.18 12.71 27.3
Operating Profit 1.43 0.87 64.37
Net Profit 0.33 0.11 200
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Kandagiri Spinng 35.85 -5.66 13.80
Haryana Texprint 2.66 4.72 13.30
Kumar Wire Cloth 45.10 -4.04 12.45
H P Cotton Tex 32.60 -4.12 12.42
Suprem.Tex Mart 1.71 -8.56 11.67
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.94
Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.73%
3 Year 5.98% NA 17.24% 19.00%

Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.66
2.66
Week Low/High 0.00
2.66
Month Low/High 0.00
2.66
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.66
All TIME Low/High 1.00
18.00

