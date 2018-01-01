Hasti Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531387
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE671D01014
|BSE 15:15 | 08 Mar
|6.58
|
-0.13
(-1.94%)
|
OPEN
6.58
|
HIGH
6.58
|
LOW
6.58
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hasti Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.71
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|8.46
|52-Week low
|6.58
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|6.58
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hasti Finance Ltd.
Hasti Finance Limited provides financial services in India and offers hire purchase finance for the auto sector. Hasti Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on August16, 1994 and was converted into a public limited company on March 24, 1995. The company gets its income from interest, hire purchase and financing of commercial and domestic vehicles, and other financing activi...> More
Hasti Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
Announcement
-
Submission Of Statement Of InvestorS Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
Regulation 13(3)
-
LIMITED REVIEW REPORT ON UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial
Resultsfor The Quarter Ended 3
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
-
Submission Of Compliance Certificate Issued By Practicing Company
Secretary Pursuant To Regulati
-
Submission Of Statement Of InvestorS Complaint For The Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Regulation 1
Hasti Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.28
|-85.71
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.28
|-85.71
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.25
|-84
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.08
|10.84
|-
Hasti Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shree Rang Mark
|10.94
|4.99
|7.22
|Nalin Lease Fin.
|21.95
|-4.98
|7.16
|Golech.Glob.Fin.
|13.00
|-0.76
|7.15
|Hasti Finance
|6.58
|-1.94
|7.13
|Gogia Capital
|22.60
|-4.84
|7.12
|Gemstone Invest.
|0.95
|-2.06
|7.11
|Tokyo Finance
|9.88
|-5.00
|6.89
Hasti Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hasti Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-55.39%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hasti Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.58
|
|6.58
|Week Low/High
|6.58
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.58
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.58
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.82
|
|82.00
