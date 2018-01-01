JUST IN
Hasti Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531387 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE671D01014
BSE 15:15 | 08 Mar 6.58 -0.13
(-1.94%)
OPEN

6.58

 HIGH

6.58

 LOW

6.58
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hasti Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hasti Finance Ltd.

Hasti Finance Ltd

Hasti Finance Limited provides financial services in India and offers hire purchase finance for the auto sector. Hasti Finance was incorporated as a private limited company on August16, 1994 and was converted into a public limited company on March 24, 1995. The company gets its income from interest, hire purchase and financing of commercial and domestic vehicles, and other financing activi...> More

Hasti Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hasti Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.28 -85.71
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.28 -85.71
Total Expenses 0.04 0.25 -84
Operating Profit 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.08 10.84 -
> More on Hasti Finance Ltd Financials Results

Hasti Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Rang Mark 10.94 4.99 7.22
Nalin Lease Fin. 21.95 -4.98 7.16
Golech.Glob.Fin. 13.00 -0.76 7.15
Hasti Finance 6.58 -1.94 7.13
Gogia Capital 22.60 -4.84 7.12
Gemstone Invest. 0.95 -2.06 7.11
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
> More on Hasti Finance Ltd Peer Group

Hasti Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.79
> More on Hasti Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hasti Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -55.39% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hasti Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.58
6.58
Week Low/High 6.58
7.00
Month Low/High 6.58
7.00
YEAR Low/High 6.58
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.82
82.00

Quick Links for Hasti Finance: