Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd acts as a multi system operator providing cable television network, Internet, and allied services in India. The company is engaged in the cable television (CATV) business. The CATV business includes receiving, distributing and transmitting satellite channel programs. The Internet service provider (ISP) business includes providing Internet services through cab...> More