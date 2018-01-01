Hawkins Cooker Ltd

Started in 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-enterprenuer when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers was known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances. In 1986, the company acquired the present name. It is a leading manufacturer of cookers with a 32% market share, competing with more than 100 models of cookers in the market, from both the organised and unorganised sector...> More