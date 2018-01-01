JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Hawkins Cooker Ltd

Hawkins Cooker Ltd.

BSE: 508486 Sector: Consumer
NSE: HAWKINCOOK ISIN Code: INE979B01015
BSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar 2806.00 -18.45
(-0.65%)
OPEN

2824.00

 HIGH

2825.00

 LOW

2782.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hawkins Cooker Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2824.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2824.45
VOLUME 362
52-Week high 3290.00
52-Week low 2604.95
P/E 30.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,484
Buy Price 2800.10
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 2806.00
Sell Qty 103.00
OPEN 2824.00
CLOSE 2824.45
VOLUME 362
52-Week high 3290.00
52-Week low 2604.95
P/E 30.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,484
Buy Price 2800.10
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 2806.00
Sell Qty 103.00

About Hawkins Cooker Ltd.

Hawkins Cooker Ltd

Started in 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-enterprenuer when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers was known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances. In 1986, the company acquired the present name. It is a leading manufacturer of cookers with a 32% market share, competing with more than 100 models of cookers in the market, from both the organised and unorganised sector...> More

Hawkins Cooker Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,484
EPS - TTM () [*S] 91.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   700.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 161.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hawkins Cooker Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 139.26 125.88 10.63
Other Income 1.46 1.15 26.96
Total Income 140.72 127.03 10.78
Total Expenses 120.05 108.03 11.13
Operating Profit 20.67 19 8.79
Net Profit 12.48 11.63 7.31
Equity Capital 5.29 5.29 -
> More on Hawkins Cooker Ltd Financials Results

Hawkins Cooker Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IFB Inds. 1330.00 -1.19 5389.16
Dixon Technolog. 3470.00 0.61 3931.51
Amber Enterp. 1120.00 1.42 3522.40
Hawkins Cookers 2806.00 -0.65 1484.37
Genus Power 53.50 -0.83 1376.02
MIRC Electronics 47.95 0.00 1107.65
LEEL Electricals 239.25 -0.02 964.90
> More on Hawkins Cooker Ltd Peer Group

Hawkins Cooker Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.03
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.79
Indian Public 23.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.33
> More on Hawkins Cooker Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hawkins Cooker Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.76% NA 0.21% -0.79%
1 Month -3.57% NA -1.41% -0.76%
3 Month -4.44% NA 1.77% 1.07%
6 Month 5.80% NA 5.16% 4.43%
1 Year -1.53% NA 16.83% 16.22%
3 Year -8.72% NA 16.89% 18.48%

Hawkins Cooker Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2782.00
2825.00
Week Low/High 2779.00
2889.00
Month Low/High 2766.00
2940.00
YEAR Low/High 2604.95
3290.00
All TIME Low/High 14.35
4650.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Hawkins Cooker: