Hawkins Cooker Ltd.
|BSE: 508486
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: HAWKINCOOK
|ISIN Code: INE979B01015
|BSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar
|2806.00
|
-18.45
(-0.65%)
|
OPEN
2824.00
|
HIGH
2825.00
|
LOW
2782.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hawkins Cooker Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2824.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2824.45
|VOLUME
|362
|52-Week high
|3290.00
|52-Week low
|2604.95
|P/E
|30.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,484
|Buy Price
|2800.10
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2806.00
|Sell Qty
|103.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,484
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|2824.00
|CLOSE
|2824.45
|VOLUME
|362
|52-Week high
|3290.00
|52-Week low
|2604.95
|P/E
|30.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,484
|Buy Price
|2800.10
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2806.00
|Sell Qty
|103.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|30.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1484.37
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hawkins Cooker Ltd.
Started in 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-enterprenuer when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers was known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances. In 1986, the company acquired the present name. It is a leading manufacturer of cookers with a 32% market share, competing with more than 100 models of cookers in the market, from both the organised and unorganised sector...> More
Hawkins Cooker Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,484
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|91.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|700.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|161.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.43
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
Hawkins Cooker Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|139.26
|125.88
|10.63
|Other Income
|1.46
|1.15
|26.96
|Total Income
|140.72
|127.03
|10.78
|Total Expenses
|120.05
|108.03
|11.13
|Operating Profit
|20.67
|19
|8.79
|Net Profit
|12.48
|11.63
|7.31
|Equity Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|-
Hawkins Cooker Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IFB Inds.
|1330.00
|-1.19
|5389.16
|Dixon Technolog.
|3470.00
|0.61
|3931.51
|Amber Enterp.
|1120.00
|1.42
|3522.40
|Hawkins Cookers
|2806.00
|-0.65
|1484.37
|Genus Power
|53.50
|-0.83
|1376.02
|MIRC Electronics
|47.95
|0.00
|1107.65
|LEEL Electricals
|239.25
|-0.02
|964.90
Hawkins Cooker Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hawkins Cooker Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|NA
|0.21%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-3.57%
|NA
|-1.41%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|-4.44%
|NA
|1.77%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|5.80%
|NA
|5.16%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-1.53%
|NA
|16.83%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|-8.72%
|NA
|16.89%
|18.48%
Hawkins Cooker Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2782.00
|
|2825.00
|Week Low/High
|2779.00
|
|2889.00
|Month Low/High
|2766.00
|
|2940.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2604.95
|
|3290.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.35
|
|4650.00
Quick Links for Hawkins Cooker:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices