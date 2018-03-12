Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 532467
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE550F01023
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|0.88
|
-0.01
(-1.12%)
|
OPEN
0.88
|
HIGH
0.88
|
LOW
0.88
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.89
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.16
|52-Week low
|0.47
|P/E
|29.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.88
|Sell Qty
|4281.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|29.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992,Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd,engages in the real estate and infrastructure development businesses.Hazoor's shares are listed on the prestigious Bombay Stock Exchange. The core competency of hazoor is in the field of realty and real estate development. The company has carved a niche for itself with its vision, strong values and commitment to quality. Hazoor is engaged in exe...> More
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.33
|Face Value
|()
|4
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Announcement
-
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.-$ - 532467 - Results-Un Audited Financial Results For 3Rd Quarter And Nin
-
-
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. - 532467 - Notice Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window For Meetin
-
HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD. - 532467 - Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St De
-
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - 532467 - Un-Audited Financial Result For The Second Quarter And Half Yea
-
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.15
|10.15
|-
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dhruv Estates
|31.20
|0.65
|3.00
|Vaghani Techno
|5.67
|-4.55
|2.96
|Diamant Infra.
|0.70
|-4.11
|2.46
|Haz.Multi Proj.
|0.88
|-1.12
|2.23
|Brilliant Port.
|6.65
|0.00
|2.06
|Sikozy Realtors
|0.45
|4.65
|2.01
|Gyan Developers
|6.59
|0.00
|1.98
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.30%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.88
|
|0.88
|Week Low/High
|0.88
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.88
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.47
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.36
|
|29.00
