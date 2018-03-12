JUST IN
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.

BSE: 532467 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE550F01023
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 0.88 -0.01
(-1.12%)
OPEN

0.88

 HIGH

0.88

 LOW

0.88
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

Incorporated in 1992,Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd,engages in the real estate and infrastructure development businesses.Hazoor's shares are listed on the prestigious Bombay Stock Exchange. The core competency of hazoor is in the field of realty and real estate development. The company has carved a niche for itself with its vision, strong values and commitment to quality. Hazoor is engaged in exe...> More

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.33
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.04 50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 0.04 50
Total Expenses 0.06 0.06 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.05 -
Equity Capital 10.15 10.15 -
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhruv Estates 31.20 0.65 3.00
Vaghani Techno 5.67 -4.55 2.96
Diamant Infra. 0.70 -4.11 2.46
Haz.Multi Proj. 0.88 -1.12 2.23
Brilliant Port. 6.65 0.00 2.06
Sikozy Realtors 0.45 4.65 2.01
Gyan Developers 6.59 0.00 1.98
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.76
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.30% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.92% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.88
0.88
Week Low/High 0.88
1.00
Month Low/High 0.88
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.47
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.36
29.00

